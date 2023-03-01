Abby Beeman (4) looks to move past Deaja Richardson (5) as Marshall faces Coastal Carolina on March 1, 2023 in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Women's Basketball Championship at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.
Mahogany Matthews (25) defends on a shot attempt by past Aja Blount (21) as Marshall faces Coastal Carolina on March 1, 2023 in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Women's Basketball Championship at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.
Jimmie Mitchell
AJ Henderson / Sun Belt Conference
Marshall faces Coastal Carolina on March 1, 2023 in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Women's Basketball Championship at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Abby Beeman and the Marshall women's basketball team didn't want to be one-and-done in their first Sun Belt Conference Tournament appearance.
Beeman came up big, leading the Thundering Herd in points (19), assists (eight), rebounds (seven) and steals (five) as Marshall defeated Coastal Carolina 60-53 in the second round of the Sun Belt Tournament on Wednesday afternoon.
With the win, the Herd advances to Friday's quarterfinal round and will face top-seeded James Madison, with whom the Herd split the regular season series.
"I know that's what I'm capable of, so I'm just trying to play to my capabilities," Beeman said. "Happy to get the first win out of the way and looking forward to Friday."
Freshman Sydni Scott got things started for the Thundering Herd, hitting the first shot of the game from deep as Marshall took the first five points of the afternoon.
From there, Coastal Carolina struggled from the field and played from behind for the entire first half before using an 8-0 run at the start of the third quarter to lead 30-28.
The Chanticleers led for only 94 seconds as Marshall fought back each time CCU jumped in front. Samantha LaFon produced a pair of buckets for the Herd and put the game in a 32-32 tie with 4:20 left in the third quarter.
After Aja Blount hit two free throws to give the Chanticleers a 34-32 lead, Beeman and Sydni Scott hit back-to-back triples and LaFon blocked a shot in between them as the Herd regained control with a four-point lead. Marshall never trailed after that sequence.
Perhaps the biggest play of the afternoon, though, was from Aarianna Redman, who secured an offensive rebound when Roshala Scott missed the back end of two free throws with less than a minute left.
After the rebound, Herd coach Tony Kemper spent a timeout and Marshall ran a play to get Sydni Scott another look from beyond the arc.
She hit it to push the lead back to six, 57-51, just after Coastal Carolina had pulled back within a single possession.
"That's probably the difference in the game. We still probably would've had the lead, but it gave us breathing room," Kemper said. "It put us in a position to where we didn't have to get a basket to push the lead out. We were able to do that from the free throw line."
Coastal Carolina never found an offensive rhythm and its two leading scorers, Aja Blount and Deaja Richardson, were a combined 8 of 37 from the floor in the loss.
In each quarter, the Chanticleers went long stretches where they failed to string together buckets. That included a field goal drought of more than seven minutes in the first quarter, making just one shot in the final eight minutes of the second quarter, and cold snaps of 4:42 and 3:40 seconds to end the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
"I'm not going to sit here and say that's bad offense; that's Tony Kemper and Marshall," Coastal Carolina coach Tony Pederson said, crediting the Herd's defensive effort.
Where it lacked in field goals, Coastal Carolina was extremely efficient from the free throw line, sinking 22 of its 28 attempts, which came as a result of the team's intent to drive right at the heart of the Marshall defense and create any opportunity it could to muster points.
Eight of Blount's 14 points came from the stripe, as did 12 of Arin Freeman's 16 in the Chanticleers loss. Marshall only shot 11 times from the charity stripe, making seven of them.
"We weathered that storm of free throw differential, and sometimes you have to play through that stuff," Kemper said.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
