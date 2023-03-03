Kseniia Kozlova (32) looks to move past Mahogany Matthews (25) as Marshall faces James Madison on Friday in the quarterfinal round of the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Championship at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Tony Kemper kept three timeouts in his pocket, hoping he'd need them in the closing minutes of the game.
Time and again, the sixth-year coach had seen his Marshall women's basketball team burst out of mid-game lulls and eliminate double-digit deficits, but doing that against regular-season champion James Madison was easier said than done.
A nearly nine-minute span without hitting a shot from the floor put the Herd at a disadvantage early as James Madison, the top seed in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, defeated Marshall 62-43 to advance to Sunday's semifinal round.
"I had three timeouts left in a game we lost by quite a bit," Kemper said. "We've been in that situation a lot all year and, boy, we've found spurts of 12-0. I'm sitting there watching it telling myself to be patient and you've got to save those because you'll need them at the end. That's just been us."
After surrendering the first four points of the contest, Marshall scored five straight to take what would be its only lead of the afternoon at the Pensacola Bay Center.
Then a 9-0 run from the Dukes gave them a 13-5 edge, a margin that held through the end of the first frame and then grew to a 13-point advantage by halftime.
A loss to the Thundering Herd, which closed the regular season in Harrisonburg six days prior to Friday's quarterfinal, served as easy motivation for JMU, which lifted the regular season championship trophy high at midcourt just moments prior to the game.
"I thought we played with an edge and coming off the game we had at home against Marshall where we didn't have an edge at all, I thought our players really brought a group mentality today with relentless energy," James Madison coach Sean O'Regan said, comparing the two performances for his squad.
Out of the gate, the Dukes hit their first four 3-point chances and made nine total in the win. Marshall hit five of its first eight shots from the field, but made just three of 15 shots down the stretch and into the break.
"I though their early ability to make shots panicked us," Kemper said. "We had been a really good defensive team for the last few games leading into this. We were not that today."
Kiki Jefferson, the SBC women's basketball Player of the Year, scored seven of her team-leading 12 points in the opening minutes of the second half to stretch the lead to 19 and wipe away the Herd's hope of a comeback.
Roshala Scott matched Jefferson's 12 points and the Herd got 11 points and nine rebounds from Abby Beeman in the loss. They were the only two Marshall players in double figures.
The Dukes got 11 points from Kseniia Kozlova and 10 from Jamia Hazell in the win, outrebounded the Herd 38-29 and recorded 13 assists on 25 made shots in a true team effort that saw eight players score at least five points.
"It was a good team win, but step one of three is over. We've got two more steps to go," O'Regan said.
Jefferson echoed that same message.
"There's a championship on the line, and as you can see, we're hungry for it," Jefferson said. "It's lose or go home, and we don't want to go home."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
