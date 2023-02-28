The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall's Meredith Maier (23) fights for a rebound agaisnt Coastal Carolina's Aja Blount (21) during an NCAA women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The two regular-season matchups between Coastal Carolina and Marshall in women's basketball each went in favor of the home team and were decided by a combined nine points. 

On Wednesday, they meet on a neutral floor at the Pensacola Bay Center for a second-round showdown in the Sun Belt Tournament.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

