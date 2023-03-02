PENSACOLA, Fla. — Freshman Sydni Scott book-ended the Herd's second-round victory over Coastal Carolina with big makes from beyond the arc.
She hit a pair early and then doubled the lead from three to six inside the final minute to put away the Chanticleers on Wednesday afternoon to keep Marshall's season and title hopes alive.
"Sometimes on those first games of tournaments, you want to play well, but the first makes can be hard to find," Herd coach Tony Kemper said. "She made a first one and a last one, and they were both big for us."
With that win behind it, Marshall went back to the drawing board to prepare for James Madison, which won a share of the regular season championship and was given the top seed in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
The Dukes split the regular-season series with the Herd, taking the first meeting in Huntington before dropping the season finale by a 13-point margin on their home floor in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Friday's game is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET at the Pensacola Bay Center and will be streamed on ESPN+.
"I just think they are one of the most talented offensive teams in the league," Kemper said of the Dukes. "You can't just say it's enough to cover Kiki Jefferson and we're going to win the game, because they've got a bunch behind her."
Jefferson was voted by the league's 14 coaches as the SBC Player of the Year after averaging 18.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, good for first and sixth in the league, respectively. The Pennsylvania native was also one of the most efficient shooters in the conference, knocking down 42% of her shots.
To go with Jefferson's honor, teammate Peyton McDaniel earned the title of Sixth Woman of the Year by producing an average of 11.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in 22.9 minutes of action per contest. The Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, native was the league's best 3-point shooter in terms of percentages, making 38% of her attempts from deep.
"We went over film today, but we know what they are going to do," Scott said. "I feel like we just played them yesterday and that's going to make tomorrow a dogfight and it's going to come down to who wants it more."
Wednesday was just the second postseason victory for Marshall in Kemper's six seasons at the helm of the program, the last coming in the opening round of the 2020 Conference USA Tournament against Southern Miss. After that win, the remainder of the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
Marshall has not advanced to a conference semifinal since the 2016 C-USA Tournament in Birmingham, Alabama, when it won two games to reach the semis before falling to Middle Tennessee State.
The Herd isn't putting too much pressure on itself, approaching each game and each shot with confidence and trying to play loose without getting sloppy.
"We're resilient, too. I mean, we weren't perfect tonight in getting it done. We go through lulls where it's hard, but we usually find a way to level off," Kemper said of the victory over Coastal Carolina.
Thursday's practice session at Pine Forest High School in Pensacola was a mix of prepping for James Madison's tendencies on both ends of the floor while hammering home the things Kemper's squad has done well all year to get to this point.
"I think it's about us, you know, and I'm sure (JMU) is thinking the same thing," Kemper said. "For the most part, you can't reinvent the wheel in one day, so you have to be able to do the things you've done all year and you've got to be good at them, and the teams that do that progress."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
