MARTINSBURG — The No. 1 Bulldogs continued its postseason dominance with a 77-20 win over Parkersburg South on Saturday to punch its card for a fourth straight appearance in the Class AAA state championship.
Martinsburg will take on No. 2 Cabell Midland at noon on Saturday at Wheeling Island Stadium in the Class AAA state championship game.
The Bulldogs got to work early, forcing a pair of three-and-outs that ended in Martinsburg touchdowns. The first came on a 1-yard score from Elijah Banks and the second on a 14-yard touchdown from Teddy Marshal.
After Kai Walker recovered a pooch kick at the South 36-yard line, Martinsburg was able to score in one play as Kevon Warren found the end zone on a 36-yard run.
South scored the first postseason points on the Bullodgs when Devin Gaines capped a 10-play drive with a 1-yard score, but Anthony Smith blocked the PAT to keep Martinsburg ahead 21-6. The Patriots would find the end zone two more times in the contest but the Bulldogs had a 49-6 halftime lead.
In the second half, Martinsburg kept rolling getting a 37-yard score from Trey Sine, a 2-yard touchdown from Warren and a 20-yard score from Braxton Todd. Smith blocked his second PAT of the day, and Malakai Brown pulled in his second interception in the second half.
Class AA
BRIDGEPORT 38, OAK GLEN 7: Bridgeport rolled up 323 yards rushing behind the 181-yard effort of Carson Winkie and pulled away from previously unbeaten Oak Glen for a 38-7 win in the Class AA semifinals Saturday at Wayne Jamison Field.
The win moves Bridgeport (12-1) into the title game against Bluefield Friday in the Class AA state championship at Wheeling Island Stadium, while the loss ended Oak Glen’s season at 12-1.
Winkie piled up those 181 yards on 34 carries to pace the Indians offense. He scored twice on runs of one and five yards.
Quarterback Devin Vandergrift added 89 yards on 14 carries with a 7-yard TD run, while fullback Trey Pancake added two TD runs.
Hunter Patterson gained 52 yards on six carries for the Bears before leaving early in the third quarter with an injury. Michael Lemley caught five passes for 68 yards, while quarterback Nicholas Chaney completed 10-of-18 passes for 109 yards with two interceptions.
Friday, Class AA
BLUEFIELD 40, FAIRMONT SENIOR 24: The Beavers (12-1) clinched their third straight Super Six berth, snapping a 26-game winning streak for the Polar Bears (12-1) in Friday’s Class AA state semifinal.
Carson Deeb completed 12-of-16 passes for 170 yards and four touchdowns for Bluefield while J.J. Davis ran 28 times for 164 yards and a touchdown.
Davis also had a critical red-zone interception in the second quarter for Bluefield.
For Fairmont Senior, Gage Michael hit 16 of 24 throws for 226 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions and also rushed 33 times for 173 yards and a touchdown.
Bluefield scored 20 straight points in the first half after falling behind 7-0 and led the rest of the way.
Class A
DODDRIDGE CO. 27, WILLIAMSTOWN 3: Four Williamstown Yellowjacket turnovers doomed them (including three of those in the second half), as the Doddridge County Bulldogs advanced to the Class A state championship Friday night at Cline Stansberry Stadium with a 27-3 victory.
The two-headed rushing attack of Hunter America and Reese Burnside made the most of every opportunity. America hit paydirt three times on the night, and Burnside chipped in a touchdown of his own.
The win for the top-seeded Bulldogs (13-0) caps off a spotless first postseason at Cline Stansberry Stadium. Williamstown finished its season at 10-3.
WHEELING CENTRAL 27, PENDLETON CO. 7: Jordan Waterhouse ran for 179 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown and collected two interceptions to lead Wheeling Central to a 27-7 victory over Pendleton County in the West Virginia Class A semifinal played in Franklin.
After the Wildcats took a 7-0 advantage on a 1-yard plunge from quarterback Isaiah Gardiner, the two-time defending state champions rattled off 27 unanswered points to capture the win.
Senior quarterback Jacob Rine found fellow senior Jalen Creighton for a 48-yard touchdown for the equalizer and two possessions later, Waterhouse broke loose for a 68-yard dash down the Central sideline to give his team a 14-7 edge.
The Knights got tricky late in the first half as Creighton took a pitch and caught the defense napping as he launched a 25-yard dart to a wide open Payton Marling for six and a 20-7 upper hand at the half.
Following Pendleton County’s first score, the Knights forced the Wildcats into four punts, three turnovers on downs, three interceptions and a fumble the rest of the way.
The Knights advance to take on No. 1 seed Doddridge County at Wheeling Island Stadium next Saturday night at 7 p.m.