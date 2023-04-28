Spring Valley’s Sydney Turner (1) goes into a slide to reach home plate as Hurricane’s Hadley Lawson (19) attempts to catch her out as the Spring Valley High School softball team takes on Hurricane on Monday in Huntington. MORE PHOTOS ON WWW.WAYNECOUNTYNEWS.COM.
A math whiz, Sydney Turner said she's currently reading Shakespeare's The Tragedy of Julius Caesar. Spring Valley's sophomore third baseman said such endeavors will help her in college, where she hopes to play.
Perhaps Turner should consider the Bard's "Much Ado About Nothing." After all, it features a character named Hero.
Turner has been super the last two seasons, accumulating 100 hits in 178 at-bats for a .561 batting average.
This year, Turner leads Class AAA in hitting with a .619 average, runs scored, with 48, and stolen bases, with 44. She's slugging .724, reaching base at a .633 clip, has hit two home runs and driven in 12 runs with three doubles and a triple from her perch atop the Timberwolves batting order.
Turner recently produced games of 5 for 5 and 6 for 6.
"Some hits I have wouldn't be for others," Turner said. "I help myself out a little bit with my speed."
Turner easily turns a dribbler down the third-base line into a single, which quickly becomes equivalent to a double when she steals second.
"Syd's a talented player," Spring Valley coach Mick Osburn said. "She's fast and helps us in a lot of ways."
Turner comes by her athleticism honestly. Her mother is the former Laura McLauren, who starred for Milton High School before going on to play softball and volleyball at Marshall University. Turner said her mom has helped her become a better player.
"She taught me everything I know," Turner said. "She gives me a lot of pointers and is always trying to make me better."
Turner's brother, Ben, was an all-state wide receiver at Spring Valley and now plays for West Liberty University. He, too, was known for his speed.
Sydney Turner doesn't like to talk about herself, preferring to focus on her team, which finished second to Cabell Midland in the Mountain State Athletic Conference Tournament Thursday. The Timberwolves are 21-6.
"We're having a great season so far," Turner said. "We're hoping to continue that. We can go a long way if we play the way we can play. Our section is really hard."
Turner has played softball since she was 6 and travel ball since she was 10. She mainly played shortstop before moving to third base last season.
"I really like that," Turner said of the hot corner.
Turner has shown increased power this season. She drives the ball to the gaps more often and occasionally over the fence.
"That's definitely new to me this year," she said of her newfound power. "I was pretty shocked when I hit a home run. I was in the weight room this winter. I guess it does help."
Turner also displays athleticism in volleyball and track and field. She and her 29-inch vertical leap helped the volleyball squad to the state tournament. After softball season, Turner said she'll join the track team as a sprinter if any meets are remaining.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
