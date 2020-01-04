SPRING VALLEY — Chandler and Dominic Schmidt combined for 37 points and the Cabell Midland Knights boys basketball team ran away with a 79-56 victory over the Spring Valley Timberwolves on Friday night.
But the real difference in the game came at the free throw line.
The Knights (6-0) made just three more field goals than the Wolves did, but converted 19 of their 33 attempts from the charity stripe to help guide them to a convincing win over the home team.
“Free throws have a big impact on the game,” Spring Valley coach Cory Maynard said. “When (the game) is over you can look back at how you shot at the free throw line, how many turnovers you had and how many offensive rebounds you gave up, and a lot of times you can determine who wins a game off those numbers.”
Another daunting number Spring Valley will look back on is 3-point shooting, after failing to make a single shot from the perimeter. The Knights made nine such shots, five of which came courtesy of the Schmidt brothers.
Dominic Schmidt made three threes in the second quarter and Chandler, the older of the pair, made one in the first and another in the final quarter.
“We’re giving up way too many points. Our defense is awful,” Maynard said. “Until we start learning to defend and until our kids buy into that and start wanting to defend, we aren’t getting any better.”
The Knights’ bench outscored the Wolves’ 10-0.
Spring Valley’s offense largely ran through their bigs — CJ Meredith and Corbin Page — who scored a combined 42 points.
The Timberwolves return to action Tuesday, Jan. 7, at home against South Charleston, while Cabell Midland stays on the road for two games next week to face Riverside and Capital.
CABELL MIDLAND 23 20 15 21 — 79: C. Schmidt 21, D. Schmidt 16, Seibert 12, Riggio 12, Marcum 8, Frost 6, Sweeney 4.
SPRING VALLEY 11 14 15 16 — 56: Meredith 22, Page 20, Livingston 8, Stevenson 3, Maynard 1