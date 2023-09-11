Chesapeake is 3-1 and the most-impressive part of the Panthers’ start might be the 1.
Chesapeake hung with unbeaten Gallia Academy in high school football much of the game Friday before falling 47-21. The Blue Devils had given up 12 points in three games before a confident group of Panthers played well on the road and made a game of it. Chesapeake trailed 27-21 well into the third quarter before Gallia pulled away.
The key was a rejuvenated running game that produced 248 yards. The Blue Devils often bully foes, but the Panthers were able to handle the physical play and use their speed to stay close.
The start is the best for Chesapeake since a 3-0-1 opening in 2017 and gives the Panthers a shot at their first winning record since going 9-2 in 2016. The next test comes at 7 p.m. Friday with a visit to Coal Grove (3-1).
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: The 34 points Ironton gave up in a 13-point loss to Cabell Midland Saturday was the most since a 53-27 defeat to Canfield South Range in the Ohio Division V state championship game Dec. 2, 2022. It was the most the Fighting Tigers allowed in a regular-season game since Oct. 19, 2018 when they fell 36-33 to Gallia Academy.
Friday, South Point beat Coal Grove in football for the first time since 2006. The Pointers are 3-1 for the first time since 2013 and have won three consecutive games for the first time since October of 2013. South Gallia defeated Manchester 39-6 Friday to improve to 3-1, its best start since opening 6-1 in 2011.
Greenup County’s Karter Gilliam scored a goal in soccer and kicked an extra point in football the same day. Boyd County’s Rhett Holbrook threw his 29th career touchdown pass to break the program record of 28 set by Joe Mullins in 2003. Portsmouth West ran for 507 yards in a 49-34 victory over Hillsboro. South Webster golfer Owen Mault shot a 7-under-par 29 in a match at the Portsmouth Elks Country Club.
Greenup County quarterback Tyson Sammons accounted for 415 yards vs. East Carter. Raceland beat Pikeville in football on the Panthers home field Friday for the first time since 1957. Mason Coffman of Washington Court House (Ohio) intercepted his 28th career pass in a 42-6 victory over Marion-Franklin.
Perry (Ohio) snapped Kirtland’s 57-game regular-season winning streak, prevailing 24-6. Portsmouth Notre Dame gained 632 yards and 33 first downs in a 46-17 win over Fisher Catholic.
Recruiting roundup
COMMITMENTS: Spring Valley softball first baseman Brenna Reedy (WVU Tech), South Gallia girls basketball standout Emma Clary (Rio Grande), Poca softball infielder Lindzie Runions (Rio Grande), girls basketball standout Asia Thomas of Ashland (Kentucky Christian.
OFFERS: Hurricane offensive lineman Da’Ron Parks (Tennessee), Winfield quarterback Chase Massey (University of Charleston), Portsmouth girls basketball star Sienna Allen (Ball State), Raceland basketball player Christian Large (Kentucky Christian), Rock Hill girls basketball standout Jlynn Risner (Kentucky Christian).
VISITS: South Gallia girls basketball star Morgan Lyons (Rio Grande), South Point football players Rece Craft, Xathan Haney, Blaine Freeman and Dontae Harris (Otterbein), Elijah Wilburn (Mount St. Joseph), and Jelonte Green and Jalyn Anderson (Bowling Green).
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Wyoming East girls basketball and tennis coach Angie Boninsegna retired.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
