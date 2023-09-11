The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

This aerial view shows Chesapeake High School’s new football field from the HealthNet Aeromedical Services Helicopter in 2013.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispat

Chesapeake is 3-1 and the most-impressive part of the Panthers’ start might be the 1.

Chesapeake hung with unbeaten Gallia Academy in high school football much of the game Friday before falling 47-21. The Blue Devils had given up 12 points in three games before a confident group of Panthers played well on the road and made a game of it. Chesapeake trailed 27-21 well into the third quarter before Gallia pulled away.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

