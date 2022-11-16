The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HURRICANE, W.Va. -- If anyone wonders if Hurricane can defend its Class AAA high school baseball state championship, they might consider that four Redskins players signed to play college baseball during a ceremony Wednesday.

Pitchers Reece Sutphin (University of Akron) and Dylan Bell (Potomoca State College), outfielder Damian Witty (University of Charleston) and catcher Caden Johnson (Potomac State) signed in front of their classmates during a celebration in the school's auxiliary gym.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

