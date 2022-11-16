HURRICANE, W.Va. -- If anyone wonders if Hurricane can defend its Class AAA high school baseball state championship, they might consider that four Redskins players signed to play college baseball during a ceremony Wednesday.
Pitchers Reece Sutphin (University of Akron) and Dylan Bell (Potomoca State College), outfielder Damian Witty (University of Charleston) and catcher Caden Johnson (Potomac State) signed in front of their classmates during a celebration in the school's auxiliary gym.
"It's a dream to do it and sign with my teammates," Sutphin said. "I love Akron. The place was meant for me. The coaching staff is great. The facilities are awesome. It felt like home when I got there. I was really impressed."
Sutphin, son of Hurricane coach Brian Sutphin, picked Akron over Radford, the University of Charleston and others.
"It's nice to have the decision out of the way and I can focus on my senior year and getting another chance to play with my high school teammates and going after another state championship," said Reese Sutphin, who said he'll major in business.
Witty, an outfielder/first baseman who plans to major in business, said he picked UC because it was "close to home and a great program." He said he loved the coaching staff.
Witty is a relative newcomer to Hurricane, having moved in from Louisiana his sophomore year.
"Hurricane's been great," Witty said. "This city reminds me a lot of my old city. Great people, friendly people, great baseball program. It's all I can ask for."
Bell, who plans to major in sports management, picked Potomac State after considering several other offers.
"They'd reached out to me before and I didn't push them away, but waited," Bell said. "I took my visit and really liked it."
Johnson, who said he'll major in sports management, said he looks forward to catching Bell at Potomac State.
"I went for a visit and liked what I saw," Johnson said. "The campus was really nice. I like the coach. The baseball program has had success."
Brian Sutphin said he was proud of all four players.
"It's a great day," the Hurricane coach said. "All four of these young men have worked really hard to get an opportunity to play. It's a dream of theirs to play after high school. To see them get that opportunity is fun to watch. All four have done well in school and on the field."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
