HUNTINGTON — Luke Stollings was there when his Spring Valley baseball team needed him the most.
The Timberwolves’ shortstop made two key defensive plays — one in the second inning, the other in the sixth — and added a solo home run on Wednesday that helped the home team to a 7-3 win over Lincoln Co. in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 elimination game.
Stollings, a junior, said the defensive plays were just part of his job description.
“As for the plays, always back up guys,” Stollings said.
Stollings’ first defensive stop came with Lincoln Co. runners on second base and first with one out. A ground ball off of the bat of the Panthers’ Austin Adkins was headed toward left field when Stollings made a sliding stop to field the ball, then fired a throw to third base for the second out, narrowly beating the lead runner.
The half inning ended with sophomore left-hander Branson McCloud striking out Nolan Shimp, preserving a 2-0 lead.
Spring Valley tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the second and one in the third to take a 6-0 lead.
Lincoln Co. added a run in the fourth and then began a rally in the top of the sixth that was snuffed out by Stollings’ second key play.
Brayden Starcher’s two-run double cut the Timberwolves’ lead to 6-3. Following a walk to Adkins and a passed ball that moved the runners to second and third with two out, Stollings fielded a ground ball deep in the hole behind third and threw to first for the third out to end the half inning.
Leading off the bottom of the sixth, Stollings’ first home run of the season came on the first pitch he saw from Adkins.
“I’ve been squaring balls up good, I was confident, and I was just looking for something I could drive,” Stollings said. “The first pitch came, I thought I could drive it.”
Stollings also singled twice in the game and the Timberwolves took advantage of six Lincoln Co. errors to build its lead.
Meanwhile, McCloud helped defend the Spring Valley lead by striking out nine Lincoln hitters through 5 1/3 innings. Dalton Fouch struck out three in the final 1 2/3 innings to close out the win.
Spring Valley advances to Thursday’s elimination game at Cabell Midland. The game is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. start.
LINCOLN CO. 000 102 0 — 3 4 6
SPRING VALLEY 231 001 x — 7 9 1
T. Adkins, A. Adkins (4) and McCloud; McCloud, Fouch (6) and Smith.
Hitting (LC) Starcher 2-3 2B 2 RBI; (SV) Stollings 2-4 HR, Shumaker 3-3 2B RBI, Stratton 1-4 2B RBI.