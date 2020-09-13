HUNTINGTON - As soon as the COVID-19 numbers for West Virginia were released at 5 p.m. on Saturday, schedule changes for this weekend's games were announced.
The most notable of those games involved Spring Valley traveling to Martinsburg for a 7 p.m. contest on Friday night.
The announcement is part of a two-year deal confirmed by Spring Valley athletic director Timmy George on Saturday night.
Spring Valley will travel to Martinsburg on Friday and the Bulldogs return the trip on Oct. 29, 2021, giving the Timberwolves a big-time home opponent for the 2021 season.
It was a whirlwind of a two-day stretch in scheduling for Spring Valley, who was announced on Friday night as Ashland's home opponent on Saturday.
The game was a change from a previous Oct. 30 matchup for the teams later in 2020.
However, Ashland's numbers associated with COVID-19 were also in the orange under West Virginia standards, which meant the Timberwolves were not allowed to travel to take on the Tomcats this week.
That means the scheduled game between Spring Valley and Ashland will revert to its original date of Oct. 30, according to George.
It was one of a handful of local changes made as counties found out their ability - or inability - to play on Saturday evening.
Huntington High was originally scheduled to take on George Washington this week at Bob Sang Stadium, but with Kanawha County still in the orange, the Patriots were unable to play.
Instead, the Highlanders will take on another set of Patriots - this one, Wheeling Park - at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night at home.
A pair of local rivals were also able to reschedule a previously-lost matchup when Wayne and Tolsia inked a contest for Friday night. It brings the county rivalry back to the fold after the previous Week 1 matchup was lost due to the delay to the start of the 2020 season.
While Huntington and Spring Valley were able to secure alternate matchups for this week, Cabell Midland is still waiting to find out its opponent for this week after Putnam County went into orange figures, which means the Knights lost a contest with Hurricane.
It is a scenario that could leave the Knights scrambling for an opponent as they did in Week 1 when they went to take on Parkersburg South after booking the contest just hours before it was played.
Due to the numbers, several games involving local teams were scrapped for this week. Monday games canceled due to COVID-19 numbers include Winfield at Sissonville, Spring Valley at Riverside and Hurricane at Poca.
Originally-scheduled Friday games that were taken off the schedule include Cabell Midland at Hurricane, George Washington at Huntington, Oak Hill at Lincoln County, Nitro at Chapmanville, Poca at Logan, Man at Mingo Central, Winfield at Wayne, Buffalo at Greenbrier West, Tolsia at Tug Valley and St. Albans at Spring Valley.