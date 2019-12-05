HUNTINGTON — Alex Darby and Katie Beth Caudill helped Spring Valley to a Class AAA state volleyball title in 2018 and the two will go on to help their respective college teams beginning in 2020.
Darby, the Mountain State Athletic Conference Player of the Year and the West Virginia Sports Writers Association Class AAA first-team captain, signed her letter of commitment on Wednesday to attend West Virginia State University, where she will play for head coach Kris Kern.
“I played for a club for the coach and I met all the girls, we scrimmaged them a lot during the travel season,” Darby said. “I went on my official visit and it just felt like home.”
Darby said her financial aid and academic scholarships will cover the cost of her tuition so she’ll be able to focus on taking her 2,200 career kills and 1,500 digs to the Mountain East Conference school.
Darby said she has not yet decided on a major officially, but once she’s on the court at West Virginia State she will occasionally run into a familiar face — that of Timberwolves teammate Katie Beth Caudill.
Caudill, a middle hitter to Darby’s outside hitter/defensive specialist, also signed a letter of commitment Wednesday to take her skills to Davis & Elkins College, where she will play for the Senators and head coach Kylie Heyne.
“I went up for a few visits over the summer and it was just beautiful,” said Caudill, a second-team all-state selection. The school’s history and the way the camaraderie of the team made her select Davis & Elkins.
“I went and watched the team play a few times. Once I went to West Virginia State and I watched them play against State,” Caudill said. “So that’s kind of ironic. That’s kind of ironic.”
Both the Yellow Jackets and Senators reached the semifinals of the Mountain East Conference Tournament and both were eliminated there. WVSU finished its season at 21-14 overall, 12-4 MEC, good for third place. Davis & Elkins finished in fourth place with a record of 19-10, 11-5.
The girls’ senior season of high school volleyball concluded with a loss in the quarterfinals of the Class AAA state tournament.