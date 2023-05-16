The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Icon High School basketball blox

Three state championships as a player weren't enough for Lambros Svingos, who wants more as a coach.

On Tuesday, Svingos was hired as boys basketball coach at Huntington High School, where he starred as a player from 2004 through 2008, winning three Class AAA state titles. Svingos, 33, replaces Ty Holmes, who stepped down after leading the Highlanders to the state semifinals last season to spend more time with family.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you