Three state championships as a player weren't enough for Lambros Svingos, who wants more as a coach.
On Tuesday, Svingos was hired as boys basketball coach at Huntington High School, where he starred as a player from 2004 through 2008, winning three Class AAA state titles. Svingos, 33, replaces Ty Holmes, who stepped down after leading the Highlanders to the state semifinals last season to spend more time with family.
"There's a plethora of talent there," Svingos said of HHS. "Ty did a great job there. I look forward to coming in and getting to work and competing to win state championships."
Huntington High could return its top two leading scorers in Wayne Harris (17.5 points per game) and Mikey Johnson (17.3), along with Jamari Tubbs (6.4), Malik McNeely (5.8) and Avonte Crawford (4.5). Johnson led the team with 10.3 rebounds per game and Harris in assists at 3.4.
Most recently, Svingos was an assistant at Cabell Midland, Huntington High's archrival. He said preparing to face the Highlanders helped him become familiar with their players.
"I'd like to think so," Svingos said. "We plotted ways to beat them. We'll build on that. I'm really honored and excited to coach my alma mater."
Svingos said he learned basketball from a variety of people, including Holmes, former HHS coaches Lloyd McGuffin and Ron Hess, Huntington Prep coach Arkell Bruce and Jeff Santarsiero, who coached him at Geneva College. Svingos said he also gleaned a great deal from playing at Huntington High with Patrick Patterson, who went on to play in the NBA from 2010 through 2021.
Svingos said his coaching style will depend on personnel, but he sees taking advantage of the Highlanders' traditional speed and athleticism as key.
"We want to play fast and push the ball a lot," Svingos said. "We'd like to run teams until they can't run anymore. We'll press. We'll be athletic and disciplined."
Discipline on and off the court matters to the Highlanders' new coach.
"We want to teach the kids to be good student-athletes," Svingos said. "What they do off the court is as important, if not more so, than what they do on it."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
