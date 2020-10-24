HUNTINGTON - Marshall's 2020 success has been predicated on the stout work of its offensive line behind position coach Greg Adkins.
That work has also moved into the recruiting circles where Adkins and the Herd landed another large commitment this week that will go a long way toward its future.
Spring Valley offensive lineman Bryce Biggs announced his commitment to offensive line coach Greg Adkins and the Herd this week, giving Marshall another local talent to help in the trenches in its future.
"They're on fire right now and they've been a great program," Biggs said. "I felt like it was a good match for me and I've kept a strong relationship with Coach Adkins. The other night when I told him I was committing, the room lit up. It was great."
Spring Valley's quality of offensive linemen has shown itself over the years as the Timberwolves made their way to the Class AAA state championship in each season from 2016-18.
This season, Biggs has joined with West Virginia commit Wyatt Milum and Division I prospect Evan Ferguson to forge a tough unit up front for the Timberwolves, who are coming off a big win at Bridgeport on Friday night.
That line has been coached by Brent Terry, whom Biggs spoke highly of on several levels while talking of his commitment.
"He's a great influence on us players, as far as life goes," Biggs said. "Learning life lessons is the most that I've taken out of it. I'm very lucky to have a coach like him."
Part of Biggs' success is his versatility, which has been key to Adkins in his efforts with Marshall's offensive front.
Biggs is playing tackle for the Timberwolves, but said he could shift anywhere the Herd needed him.
"He sees me as playing tackle, but I do play some guard sometimes," Biggs said. "If he wants me to move to guard, I'll play guard. I'll probably start at tackle, but if he wants me to move down to guard, that's what's going to happen."
Biggs said Marshall was his first offer of many, and that resonated because it showed that the Herd coaching staff believed in him immediately.
"That was the most rewarding part of it," Biggs said. "Them taking a chance on me and seeing the potential and caring for me really meant a lot. They weren't one of those schools who came in just because their rivals did. They were the ones to hit first and we've had a strong relationship."
That relationship, plus the proximity to home, makes for a situation that is ideal for Biggs as he looks to his collegiate future.
"I grew up in Kentucky, but right across the bridge there," Biggs said. "Huntington was only 20 minutes away and they've always been the team to go watch around here. It's always been cool to go to a Marshall football game.
"When I was little, never did I realize that I could be playing there. The program, the coaching staff and everybody was so great. Them being close and a program I grew up watching was just a bonus."
Biggs is the second offensive lineman with local ties to commit to the Herd in recent weeks.
Former Huntington High offensive lineman Billy Ross announced his intentions to join the Herd in 2021 after he completes his degree at the University of North Carolina. Ross opted out of the 2020 season and entered the NCAA transfer portal in September.