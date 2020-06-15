HUNTINGTON — A pair of local student-athletes are among the nation’s elite for the Class of 2021, according to one recruiting service.
Spring Valley offensive lineman Wyatt Milum and Ironton linebacker Reid Carrico are in the top-50 of national prospects for this year’s recruiting class, according to 247Sports — one of the nation’s most respected recruiting services.
Milum comes in at No. 23 overall on 247Sports’ Top 100 list for the Class of 2021.
Listed at 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, the West Virginia University commit is considered the nation’s fifth-best offensive lineman and the top prospect in the state of West Virginia.
Milum continues a strong pedigree of offensive linemen from Spring Valley that most recently includes players such as Virginia Tech’s Doug Nester and Tennessee’s Riley Locklear.
A Class AAA First Team honoree by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, Milum committed to West Virginia on March 6.
Carrico comes in at No. 49 on the list after a stellar junior season with the Fighting Tigers that saw him collect 168 tackles, including 18 tackles for loss.
He also rushed for 1,634 yards and 28 touchdowns in leading Ironton to the Ohio Division V Championship Game.
Those numbers earned Carrico the Ohio Division V Defensive Player of the Year honors, as well as Player of the Year honors for The 2019 Herald-Dispatch All Tri-State Team.
The 6-foot-3, 223-pound inside linebacker committed to Ohio State on Sept. 10, 2019.
Milum and Carrico have each already been invited to postseason all-star games for the nation’s top prospects.
Both earned invites to the prestigious All-American Bowl, which is scheduled for Jan. 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.