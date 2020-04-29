HUNTINGTON — Spring Valley defensive standout Zane Porter has had plenty of time to think about his football recruitment over the last month.
As it turned out, Porter put that time to good news, weighing the options of Division I walk-on offers with scholarship offers at the Division II level.
In the end, nothing was topping Marshall for Porter, who announced on social media Tuesday evening that he would join the Thundering Herd as a preferred walk-on.
“I am excited to announce I have committed to Marshall University to further my education and to play football,” Porter’s tweet read. “I have been a Herd fan for as long as I can remember. Thanks to my family, friends and coaches for helping me achieve this goal! I give God the glory.”
Porter played multiple defensive positions for the Timberwolves, including cornerback, but the 6-3, 215-pound talent will move more inside at Marshall, according to his talks with defensive coordinator Brad Lambert.
“From what I talked to Coach Lambert about, he has me coming in as a strong safety and I may end up as an outside linebacker,” Porter said.
Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess said Porter’s size aids his abilities inside, but his versatility also serves him well. Dingess added that Porter was more of a natural fit inside, but the Timberwolves moved him to cornerback last season to get their best 11 guys on the field.
The Timberwolves’ coach added that no matter where Porter lines up, Marshall is getting a hard worker and someone committed to the game.
“Zane is a great football player that can do about anything,” Dingess said. “He’s a great teammate and a great leader. You couldn’t ask for a better kid to be part of your football team.”
Porter continues the long lineage of Spring Valley talents who have made the ascent to Division I football.
In fact, he won’t be the only Porter from Spring Valley on the Herd roster — defensive end Owen Porter also is there.
Porter said that despite many beliefs, the two are not related.
“I get asked that a lot,” Porter said.
Although they aren’t family, there are plenty of commonalities — a nose for defense, a love for Spring Valley and a love for getting better each day.
Zane Porter also said Owen Porter was a part of the Timberwolves’ strong Division I lineage that helped him reach the level he is today.
“He’s been a leader ever since I was a freshman and he’s always pushed me to work harder,” Porter said of Owen Porter. “He’ll push me harder than I push myself.”
Dingess agreed that the success is player-driven with a high expectation and demand each day on anyone who takes the field.
“I think our offseason program is good at getting the most out of our kids and our staff does a great job,” Dingess said. “We try to model what colleges do in practice, but the biggest thing is when you have kids that have gone Division I, kids compete against that every day. You can’t replace going against those caliber kids every single day.”
Porter said his initial talks with Marshall started at the program’s summer camps — the 7-on-7 series and the one-day camps the team generally puts on each year. Those camps will not take place this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
While he had offers to other schools, such as Morehead State, Charleston, Glenville State and Concord, Porter said he knew once Marshall offered him the spot as a preferred walk-on, it was where he wanted to be.
“It was my dream since I was little to play at Marshall,” Porter said. “I always wanted to play there, and I got my opportunity. It just felt right.”