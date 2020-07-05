EDITORS NOTE: Throughout the summer, The Herald-Dispatch will look at how local former high school stars performed with their college teams. Following is a review of some female student-athletes from West Virginia State University:
HUNTINGTON — Former Spring Valley High School tennis star Katie Swann has become one of the better players in the history of the University of Charleston program.
Swann went 8-4 in singles and 10-6 in doubles playing at the Nos. 1 and 2 positions. She qualified for nationals at ITA as doubles pair with teammate Haarini Balakrishnan. The duo ranked as high as 16th in NCAA Division II.
The MEC player of the week on Feb. 25, Swann was an all-conference player.
n Dezmond Bradshaw, Huntington H.S., track. The freshman hurdler finished seventh in the Mountain East Conference outdoor championships in the 110 meters in 15.67. At the Aggie Outdoor Invite at North Carolina A&T, Bradshaw ran the 110-meter hurdles in 15.22. At the Kent State tuneup, he ran 8.63 in the 60-meter hurdles.
n Mica Mathis, Wayne H.S., track. The junior thrower placed 10th in the MEC indoor championships in the shot put with a heave of 33.95 feet (10.35 meters). She was seventh in the weight throw with a hurl of 35.17 feet (13.72 meters).
n Tim McCutchen, Hurricane H.S., football. A freshman kicker, McCutchen made 12 of 16 field goal attempts and 40 of 41 extra point tries last season. He made a 44-yard field goal vs. Concord and a 41-yarder vs. Valparaiso. McCutchen was the MEC special teams player of the week on Sept. 30.
n Bryer McPherson, Hurricane H.S., cross country. A sophomore, McPherson set a personal record of 17:08 in the 5K at the VMI meet in Lexington, Virginia. He ran 27:50 in the 8K at the Queens College Royal meet in Charlotte, North Carolina.
n Brianna Washburn, Hurricane H.S., volleyball. An all-MEC academic slection as a junior, Washburn played in 30 matches and 92 sets. She had 189 kils and a .205 hitting percentage with 47 digs and 33 blocks. Washburn made a season-high 15 kills vs. Concord.