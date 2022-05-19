ASHLAND -- One day made a big difference in the 64th District softball championship game between Ashland and Boyd County.
After play was suspended in the top of the third inning due to weather Wednesday evening, Ashland carried a 7-2 lead into the resumption of play Thursday but couldn't keep the momentum going, falling to Boyd County 12-7 in the district title game.
The two sides resumed play with one out in the top of the third with a pair of runners on base and the top of the order due up at the plate, but Boyd County put Kylie Thompson in the circle in place of Sara Bays, who started the game Wednesday. It took one pitch to strike out Alauna Troxler, who came up with a 2-2 count in the at-bat.
In just three pitches, she got the Lady Lions out of the inning, and it only got better for homestanding Boyd County after that.
To the tune of seven runs in the bottom of the third inning, the Lady Lions regained control, sparked by another two-run homer from Jaycee Goad, her second of the game after knocking one in the first inning Wednesday.
"She started it off in the first inning with a two-run blast, then she comes back in the third inning and gets another two-run blast. When you're doing stuff like that, that's a table setter," Boyd County coach Dave Wheeler said. "It puts you in a positive situation."
That trimmed the deficit to three runs, 7-4. Another run scored on a wild pitch and then Thompson helped out her own cause, driving in another pair of runs with a two-out single, tying the game at 7-7 with two gone. Another single from Kyli Kouns scored Savanna Henderson and Thompson scored on an error.
The Kittens never found the same success as they had during the start of the game Wednesday. Ashland was limited to just one base hit after play resumed Thursday, an infield single by Jada Irwin in the sixth inning, but the runner was left stranded.
Lions pitcher Thompson credited that to the team's focus after resuming play trailing by five runs.
"I think the errors that we had yesterday lit a fire," Thompson said. "They weren't running away with it that easy. I saw every girl on this field lay it down for our team. It was a determination we've never seen before. We knew we wanted to win this game."
Ashland coach Scott Ingram didn't blame the day-long pause in action for his team's lethargic performance, but credited Boyd County for showing up ready to play.
"If we'd have waited it out last night, the same thing could have happened. They were on the verge of probably making that pitching change last night and who knows what happens then," Ingram said. "If we came out and played today, we could've still won."
Boyd County tacked on three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning as insurance. After a pair of walks to begin the inning, Emily Shivel singled and Myla Hamilton brought two more runs across with a single that slipped underneath the outstretched glove of the first baseman.
The win gives the Lady Lions the District 64 title and was the third straight win over Ashland. Both teams will advance to the Region 16 tournament next weekend.
ASHLAND 502 000 0 - 7 8 1
BOYD COUNTY 207 003 x - 12 10 2
Erwin and Samuel (6); Bays and Thompson (3)
Hitting:
(ASH) McCreary 2-2, 2B; Erwin 2-4 (BC) Goad 2-2 2 HR, 4 RBI; Mulhearn 2B