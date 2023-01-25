Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer (15) blocks Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Collin Johnson (19), right, on a return play during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
TULSA, Okla. – Former George Washington stud football player Ryan Switzer has transitioned to the coaching side of the gridiron.
Switzer, twice tabbed West Virginia’s best high school football player with the Kennedy Award in 2011 and ’12, is the new receivers coach at Tulsa, a Golden Hurricane spokesman confirmed Thursday night.
Switzer, 28, played collegiately at North Carolina before being drafted into the NFL by the Dallas Cowboys in 2017. He announced his retirement from the NFL in July 2022 after a series of injuries.
Switzer scored a whopping 103 touchdowns in his Patriots career and led GW to a Super Six appearance as a junior in 2011.
In Chapel Hill, Switzer set North Carolina school records in career receptions (244), receiving yards (2,907), punt return yards (1,802) and punt-return TDs (seven).
Switzer played professionally for the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers and also spent time in the Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns organizations. He was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team as a kick returner for the 2017 season.
Switzer’s hiring completes the full-time coaching staff of first-year Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson, according to a Golden Hurricane release.
