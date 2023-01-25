The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Browns Jaguars Football
Buy Now

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer (15) blocks Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Collin Johnson (19), right, on a return play during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

 Phelan M. Ebenhack

TULSA, Okla. – Former George Washington stud football player Ryan Switzer has transitioned to the coaching side of the gridiron.

Switzer, twice tabbed West Virginia’s best high school football player with the Kennedy Award in 2011 and ’12, is the new receivers coach at Tulsa, a Golden Hurricane spokesman confirmed Thursday night.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you