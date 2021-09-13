WILLIAMSON, W.Va. -- Symmes Valley (4-0) ran for 376 of its 430 yards in a 55-13 victory over Tug Valley (0-3) Friday in high school football.
Levi Best carried seven times for 138 yards. Levi Niece rushed twice for 79 yards and Ethan Patterson three times for 71 yards. Brayden Webb caught three passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns and carried three times for 38 yards.
The Vikings led 41-0 before Elijah Fluty threw a 3-yard TD pass to Ethan Colegrove to break up the shut out.
SYMMES VALLEY 20 28 7 0 -- 55
TUG VALLEY 0 7 0 6 -- 13
SV -- Patterson 1 run (Yates kick)
SV -- Best 38 run (Yates kick)
SV -- Niece 71 run (kick failed)
SV -- Webb 21 pass from Best (Yates kick)
SV -- Patterson 22 run (Yates kick)
SV -- Webb 19 run (Yates kick)
TV -- Colegrove 3 pass from Fluty (kick good)
SV -- Best 65 run (Yates kick)
SV -- Webb 17 pass from Walsh (Yates kick)
TV -- Colegrove 33 pass from Fluty (kick failed)
Girls soccer
ROCK HILL 3, JOHNSON CENTRAL 3: Bri Reynolds scored with 1.2 seconds to play to lift the Redwomen (5-0-1) to a tie with the Golden Eagles at the Riverside Physical Therapy Soccer Showcase at South Point High School's Alumni Stadium.
Johnson Central led 2-0 before Emmi Stevens scored off an assist by Reynolds, then Ellen Heaberlin found the net on a penalty kick. The Eagles (4-2-1) regained the lead in the 73rd minute, setting up Reynolds' heroics.
WINFIELD 3, WILLIAMSTOWN 1: Josie Wood, Mia Duterte and Sydne Alexander scored as the Generals (7-0-1) rallied to defeat the Yellowjackets (4-1). Shelby Smith scored for Williamstown.
Boys soccer
SOUTH POINT 2, FAIRLAND 1: Tanner Runyon scored in the third minute and Joey Bloebaum in the 45th to help the Pointers defeat the Dragons in the Riverside Physical Therapy Soccer Showcase at South Point High School's Alumni Stadium. Sam Miller scored for Fairland in the 74th minute. Xander Dornon made eight saves for South Point.
BOYD COUNTY 4, IRONTON ST. JOE 3: James Terrill scored twice and Adam Perkins and Grant Chaffin once each as the Lions (10-2) slipped past the host Flyers. Zachary Johnson scored two goals and Brady Medinger one for Ironton St. Joe (2-2)
GEORGE WASHINGTON 4, CABELL MIDLAND 1: Nick Ihnat, Rylan Morehead,, Noah McGlaughlan and Jack Williams scored as the Patriots beat the Knights in Ona. Jaden Fleshman scored for Cabell Midland.
POINT PLEASANT 10, NICHOLAS COUNTY 1: Seven different Big Blacks scored in a triumph over the visiting Grizzlies. Colton Young scored three goals as Point Pleasant improved to 7-0. Brooks Gilley scored two goals. Ian Wood, Percy Frum, Nick Cichon-Ledderhose and Nico Marcus Del Rio, Alex Shrader also scored. Wood handed out four assists.
Cross Country
TWYMAN WINS AT ZANE TRACE: River Valley's Lauren Twyman finished first in a field of 113 runners at the Zane Trace Invitational in Kinnikinnick, Ohio. Twyman ran 20:38.27 to beat New Lexington's Sydney Hambel by 4:51. Westerville South won the girls and boys team titles.