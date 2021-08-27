WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — Symmes Valley will have leadership and lots of experience behind it as the Vikings embark on the 2021 high school football season.
Head coach Rusty Webb said nine seniors return from a squad that dropped a heartbreaking 10-8 loss to Northwest in the SOC championship game.
“We have a veteran bunch returning for us,” Webb said. “We have nine seniors, and a lot of those players have four years of playing experience.
“We have decent speed and camp has been great. We have our older kids working with the younger kids.”
In 2020, Webb said the Vikings were “injury prone” and had to overcome that adversity to post a 5-3 overall record that included a playoff win over Chillicothe Southeastern. Symmes Valley was defeated in the second round by Nelsonville-York.
Grayson Walsh, a senior, is among the newcomers for Webb takes over as the Vikings’ quarterback in 2021 and will pull double duty as one of the inside linebackers.
Walsh will be charged with running the team’s wishbone offensive attack with returning fullbacks Levi Niece (5-7, 180) and Nick Strow (5-11, 180), both seniors.
Levi Best (6-1, 145) and Ethan Patterson (6-3, 170) are seniors that bring experience at halfback and will have the aid of junior Levi Ross and sophomore Sam McCleese.
Sophomore Brayden Webb (6-3, 210) will play tight end for his father and aid an offensive line anchored by senior center Tanner McComas (6-0, 260).
McComas will be flanked by guards Eli Patterson (6-3, 170, senior) and Gary Combs while Aleck Beckett (6-2, 185, junior) will fill in as a backup guard and serve as a tight end as well.
Senior Gavin Yates (6-0, 285) will be a tackle.
With those players also pulling double duty on the defensive line, and with a roster of 31 players, Webb said it’ll be important for Symmes Valley to avoid the injury bug that plagued the team in 2020.
Symmes Valley faces a difficult schedule in 2021 with Webb scheduling non-conference home games with Lawrence County-rival Chesapeake, and West Virginia Class A-playoff contender Tug Valley as well as a road contest with Fayetteville-Perry, a team from the Cincinnati area.
