2021 Symmes Valley Vikings
LEFT: The 2021 Symmes Valley Vikings football team

 Submitted photo

WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — Symmes Valley will have leadership and lots of experience behind it as the Vikings embark on the 2021 high school football season.

Head coach Rusty Webb said nine seniors return from a squad that dropped a heartbreaking 10-8 loss to Northwest in the SOC championship game.

“We have a veteran bunch returning for us,” Webb said. “We have nine seniors, and a lot of those players have four years of playing experience.

“We have decent speed and camp has been great. We have our older kids working with the younger kids.”

In 2020, Webb said the Vikings were “injury prone” and had to overcome that adversity to post a 5-3 overall record that included a playoff win over Chillicothe Southeastern. Symmes Valley was defeated in the second round by Nelsonville-York.

Grayson Walsh, a senior, is among the newcomers for Webb takes over as the Vikings’ quarterback in 2021 and will pull double duty as one of the inside linebackers.

Walsh will be charged with running the team’s wishbone offensive attack with returning fullbacks Levi Niece (5-7, 180) and Nick Strow (5-11, 180), both seniors.

Levi Best (6-1, 145) and Ethan Patterson (6-3, 170) are seniors that bring experience at halfback and will have the aid of junior Levi Ross and sophomore Sam McCleese.

Sophomore Brayden Webb (6-3, 210) will play tight end for his father and aid an offensive line anchored by senior center Tanner McComas (6-0, 260).

McComas will be flanked by guards Eli Patterson (6-3, 170, senior) and Gary Combs while Aleck Beckett (6-2, 185, junior) will fill in as a backup guard and serve as a tight end as well.

Senior Gavin Yates (6-0, 285) will be a tackle.

With those players also pulling double duty on the defensive line, and with a roster of 31 players, Webb said it’ll be important for Symmes Valley to avoid the injury bug that plagued the team in 2020.

Symmes Valley faces a difficult schedule in 2021 with Webb scheduling non-conference home games with Lawrence County-rival Chesapeake, and West Virginia Class A-playoff contender Tug Valley as well as a road contest with Fayetteville-Perry, a team from the Cincinnati area.

Symmes Valley roster

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5 Field 6 Field 7
No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl.
4 Levi Best RB-DB 6-1 170 Sr.
7 Grayson Walsh RB-LB 5-10 185 Sr.
8 Sam McCleese RB-LB 5-8 155 So.
9 Levi Niece RB-LB 5-7 180 Sr.
12/55 Aleck Beckett RB-LB 6-1 175 Jr.
13 Levi Ross RB-DB 5-6 155 Jr.
18 Josh Saunders TE-LB 5-8 180 Jr.
21 Jacob Cade RB-DL 6-4 180 So.
25 Will Jones RB-LB 5-10 150 Fr.
29 Ethan Patterson RB-DB 6-2 165 Sr.
32 Kingston Fields TE-DB 5-8 155 Fr.
33 Wyatt Owens RB-DB 6-0 155 Jr.
34 Nick Strow RB-LB 5-10 170 Sr.
35 Brayden Webb TE-LB 6-4 225 So.
44 Caiden Mount RB-LB 5-9 170 Fr.
45 Colt Pancake TE-DB 5-7 140 Fr.
50 Eli Patterson OL-LB 6-1 205 Sr.
51 Gavan Yates OL-DL 6-0 290 Sr.
52 Jacob Callicoat OL-DL 5-10 205 So.
54 Isaac Ross OL-DL 6-0 240 Jr.
57 Eli Hayden OL-DL 5-11 235 So.
58 Gary Combs RB-LB 5-9 160 Jr.
60 Wes Porter OL-DL 5-10 205 So.
65 Alex Adkins OL-DL 5-10 210 So.
70 Joey Dillon OL-DL 5-10 190 Fr.
72 Tanner McComas OL-DL 6-0 265 Sr.
79 Austin Dement OL-DL 6-0 175 Fr.
80 Ethan Schafer TE-DB 5-8 160 Fr.
88 Branson Edwards TE-DB 6-0 175 Fr.

