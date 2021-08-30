WILLOW WOOD, Ohio -- Levi Best scored three touchdowns Friday night to lead Symmes Valley (2-0) to a 28-12 victory over Eastern-Meigs (1-1) in high school football.
Best started the scoring with a 25-yard TD run early in the second quarter. Gavan Yates kicked the extra point.
The Eagles pulled within 7-6 on Brandon Smith's 21-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Ross early in the third quarter, but Grayson Walsh hit Best with a 30-yard scoring strike to make it 14-6. Eli Patterson then returned a fumble 25 yards for a score and Walsh ran for the conversion for a 22-6 lead.
Best ran 8 yards for a touchdown to begin the fourth period before Eastern's Jayden Evans scored from the 2 to set the score.
The Vikings entertain Chesapeake at 7 p.m. Friday.
EASTERN-MEIGS 0 0 6 6 -- 12
SYMMES VALLEY 0 7 15 6 -- 28
SV -- Best 25 run (Yates kick)
EM -- Ross 21 pass from Smith (kick failed)
SV -- Best 30 pass from Walsh (Yates kick)
SV -- Patterson 25 fumble return (Yates run)
SV -- Best 8 run (pass failed)
EM -- Evans 2 run (run failed)
RIVER VALLEY 31, SOUTH GALLIA 0: Will Hash scored three touchdowns to help the Raiders (1-0) defeat the Rebels (0-2) in Bidwell, Ohio.
River Valley outgained South Gallia 244-65.
Justin Stump scored the winning TD on a 1-yard plunge with 10:17 left in the first quarter, then threw a 41-yard scoring pass to Michael Conkle 2:18 before halftime for a 12-0 lead.
Stump threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Hash at 7:11 of the third quarter. Hash then ran 4 and 3 yards for touchdowns.
Conkle ran 18 times for 120 yards.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.