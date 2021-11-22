MANCHESTER, Ohio -- Desiree Simpson scored 16 points, grabbed nine rebounds and made four steals to help Symmes Valley to a season-opening 74-52 victory over Ripley (Ohio) in the Manchester Tip-Off Classic in girls high school basketball.
Kylee Thompson scored 15 points and Jenna Malone 12, helping counter a 25-point performance by the Greyhounds' Riley Finn. Grace Taylor chipped in 14 points for the Blue Jays.
Symmes Valley led 12-9 after one quarter then pulled away for a 38-22 halftime lead.
SYMMES VALLEY 12 26 28 8 -- 74: Malone 12, Lyons 8, Beckett 6, Ellison 6, Durst 0, Simpson 16, Thompson 15, Gordon 5, Thompson 4, Day 0, Patterson 2.
RIPLEY 9 13 10 20 -- 52: Hutchinson 4, Taylor 14, K. Finn 9, R. Finn 25, Abbott 0, Armcraft 0.
PORTSMOUTH 61, WHITEOAK 43: The Trojans overcame a 15-4 deficit to defeat the Wildcats in the Manchester Tip-Off Classic.
Freshman Daysha Reid made seven 3-point shots and scored 33 points for Portsmouth (1-0). Sophomore Emily Cheatham scored 12. Jaylie Parr led Whiteoak with 18 points.
TVC 65, OVC 18: Matalee Brown scored 31 points to pace Teays Valley Christian (2-0) to a triumph over Ohio Valley Christian (0-1) in Gallipolis, Ohio. Madeline Young led the Defenders with eight points. Zada Murphy pulled down 12 rebounds for the Lions.
RIVER VALLEY 40, GALLIA ACADEMY 32: Lauren Twyman scored 20 points to lead the Raiders (1-0) past the Blue Angels (0-1) in Centenary, Ohio. Kenya Peck scored 14 points for Gallia Academy.
Boys basketball
TVC 88, OVC 24: Kris Lin and Richard Fu each scored 13 points as Teays Valley Christian (4-0) routed the host Defenders (0-1). Conner Walter led Ohio Valley Christian with 11 points.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
