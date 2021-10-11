WILLOW WOOD, Ohio -- Symmes Valley held Sciotoville East to 72 total yards in a 34-0 victory in a Southern Ohio Conference high school football game Friday.
The Vikings (7-0 overall, 2-0 SOC) gained 303 yards as Grayson Walsh ran nine times for 96 yards and a touchdown, Levi Niece carried 14 times for 92 yards and a TD, and Ethan Patterson rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns on 10 attempts. Patterson also caught a touchdown pass.
Walsh's 59-yard touchdown scamper in the first quarter gave Symmes Valley all the points it needed. Gavan Yates kicked the extra point.
Patterson scored from the 9-yard line and Niece added a 39-yard touchdown run to make it 20-0. Patterson scored on a 3-yard run 3 seconds before halftime. Walsh threw 25 yards to Patterson to end the scoring.
The Tartans fell to 4-2, 1-2.
The Vikings return to action at 7 p.m. Friday at home vs. Portsmouth Notre Dame (6-1, 1-1).
LAWRENCE COUNTY 42, PIKE COUNTY CENTRAL 6: Nick Collinsworth returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and caught a 49-yard touchdown pass from Alex Strickland as the Bulldogs (6-1) clobbered the Hawks (3-5) in Buckley's Creek, Kentucky. Strickland completed 3 of 6 passes for 136 yards and two TDs.
Tennis
POINTERS' RILEY WINS: South Point's Meredith Riley defeated Athens' Ann Chen to win the girls singles title on the Division II Southeast district tournament in Portsmouth, Ohio. Both advance to the state tournament in Mason, Ohio.
Wheelersburg's Maegan Jolly and Emily Janney beat teammates Isabella Hamilton and Maria Nolan, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 in the doubles finals. Both teams advance.
Cross country
HURRICANE WINS MSAC: Hurricane's boys and girls won Mountain State Athletic Conference championships Saturday. Cabell Midland finished second in both divisions.
Audrey Hall of Hurricane was the girls champion. Franklin Angelos of Parkersburg was the boys winner. Dru Bora of Hurricane was the boys coach of the year. Jimmy Cunningham of Hurricane took the girls honor.
Boys soccer
ASHLAND 5, GREENUP COUNTY 0: Senior Santiago Gutierrez scored the first three goals of his high school career to lead the Tomcats (10-12-1) past the Musketeers (4-15) in the quarterfinals of the 16th Region tournament in Morehead, Kentucky. Parker Miller also scored.
GAME CHANGES: South Point rescheduled its postponed home football game with River Valley for 7 p.m. Oct. 29. The contest originally was slated for Sept. 3. Portsmouth West's football game with Oak Hill has been changed from Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday.
REPORT RESULTS: Coaches and statisticians may report results of high school sports event by e-mailing hdsports@hdmediallc.com.