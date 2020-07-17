WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — Symmes Valley became the latest local school district to halt workouts of its athletic teams Friday.
Vikings football coach and athletic director Rusty Webb said the move is precautionary and not necessarily because someone associated with the athletic program has tested positive for COVID-19.
“As a precautionary measure, we are temporarily suspending skills training activities for school-sponsored teams until August 1,” Webb said. “To be clear, this measure is only being taken as a precaution.”
On Thursday, South Point High School shut down its offseason skills camps and workouts because a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19. Last week, Portsmouth High School stopped its workouts for two weeks because a person in the athletic program tested positive. Earlier this month, Northwest High School in McDermott, Ohio, postponed camps for two weeks and Shawnee State University in Portsmoiuth cancelled its summer camps.
Last month Russell High School suspended workouts because a girls soccer player tested positive and had come into contact with a baseball player. The test later proved to be a false positive.
Sissonville High School also shut down drills last month after an assistant football coach was positive for coronavirus after being tested.