WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — A hard foul is nothing when you’ve overcome a broken back.
Symmes Valley High School basketball star Taylor Sells signed with the University of Rio Grande, a remarkable accomplishment considering that just two years ago her back was broken back in a car accident. The crash took place one day after she had committed to play AAU ball and left Sells wondering if she’d ever take the court again.
“After lots of work and patience, I was cleared to play one of the last tournaments of the summer,” Sells said. “My coach (Josh Ward) really pushed me to keep playing and had the patience to help me. I honestly don’t think I would be where I am without him.”
Sells bounced back well. A versatile 5-foot-10, she plays every position except point guard. As a senior, Sells averaged 7.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.4 blocked shots per game. She led the Vikings in rebounding, steals and blocks and was second in scoring.
A hard worker on and off the court — Sells has two jobs — she plans to major in biology with an eye toward pre-med and becoming a cardiologist. She also is an Ohio High School Athletic Association-certified official who referees biddy basketball, ran cross country and took classes at Ohio University-Southern. In her limited spare time, Sells said she hangs out with her boyfriend.
Sells picked Rio Grande over several other schools, including Point Park in Pittsburgh. She said she was more comfortable with Rio Grande, a mere 30 miles from home.
“I come from a small school and was looking for the same atmosphere in college,” Sells said.
Deciding on a school was an interesting challenge for the second-team All-Southern Ohio Conference player and honorable-mention all-district pick.
“The recruiting process was fun and exciting but really made me grow up in a sense,” Sells said. “I had to think what was best for me and my education. It made me make big decisions for my future, but I loved every step.”
The shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic has limited athletes’ workout options. Sells, who has played basketball since she was in second grade, said she plays ball with her brother and cousins to stay in shape and looks forward to gyms opening soon.
It’s not surprise that Sells excels in basketball. Her dad, Ryan, coached for 20 years and her grandfather longer. Sells’ mom, Angie, played in high school and her aunt, Erin, was a 1,000-point scorer at Symmes Valley.
“My dad, no doubt, has been the biggest influence on me,” Sells said of who has helped her most on the court. “He coached me all through biddy league, was at my games, always found a way to get me in a gym, was always pushing me and would explain what I was doing wrong,” Sells said. “He also taught me that basketball wasn’t just about scoring, that rebounding, passing and being able to move without the ball is just as important.”
While Sells said her dad was her “rock” in basketball, her mom was equally important off the court.
“She knew that education was more important than basketball and always pushed me to do my best in the classroom,” Sells said of her mother. “She refused to let me fall behind and was always on me to keep studying. She likes to say that nobody can take what you know from you, that education is more valuable than any materialistic thing.”
Sells thanked her coaches and teammates for helping her make it to the college level.