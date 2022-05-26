HUNTINGTON — T.J. Johnson couldn't say no twice.
The former Marshall defensive lineman joined the New Orleans Breakers of the United States Football League late last week after previously declining an invitation to join the team just a few months ago.
"The D-line coach here, Paul Spicer, approached me prior to their season starting and I declined it because I was chasing the dream of going to the NFL," Johnson said. "He understood and then he contacted me again to see if I was still open to the opportunity. An opportunity to keep playing ball was something I couldn't pass up."
Johnson appeared in all 13 games for Marshall during the 2021 season, logging 37 total tackles, five tackles for loss, seven QB hurries, three pass breakups and two blocked kicks.
After going through the 2022 NFL Draft process and not hearing his name called or getting an invite to rookie mini-camp, Johnson said he had his doubts another opportunity would come knocking. Now with the Breakers, Johnson has the opportunity of playing immediately in a spring league.
"There was a lot of doubt, I'm not gonna lie to you," Johnson said. "For a moment I thought I probably wasn't good enough but I've got a good support system, good people behind me to remind me that if I don't believe in myself, nobody will."
The USFL is in its first season and is an eight- team league, with each team temporarily located in Birmingham, Alabama, where the games are being played. Johnson hopes to use this as a platform to show his ability to play professional football at a higher level.
"This is a pebble stone to get better and to develop into the player that someone in the NFL sees they can use," Johnson said. "They want a guy that's still playing and not removed from the game, not a guy who has sat out for a year versus a guy who was just playing a couple weeks or a month ago."
The Breakers announced the roster move last weekend but it didn't give time enough for Johnson to get situated, practice and play last weekend. He's hopeful he'll see the field this weekend as New Orleans (4-2) faces off against the Michigan Panthers (1-5) at Protective Stadium at 9 p.m. Saturday in Birmingham. The game will be televised on FS1.
"I should be playing this week. I'm learning the playbook and once we start practicing with pads later on this week I get the opportunity to show my coach that I can play this week," Johnson said.
The Breakers, coached by Larry Fedora, have the third-best record in the eight-team league behind only the Birmingham Stallions (6-0) and Washington Generals (5-1).
Johnson is the second former Marshall player to land on a USFL roster. Jaylon McClain-Sapp has suited up for the Pittsburgh Maulers and drew the eye of national media after a one-handed interception in the second game of the year.
Johnson has been reunited with some players from his junior college playing days as well as other stops in his football career.
"It's kinda cool because you just meet so many different characters, people from so many different walks of life, it's fun for me," Johnson said. "But once we're on the field there's no more friends."