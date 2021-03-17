Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.