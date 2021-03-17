WAYNE — In a game where points were at a premium, the Wayne Pioneers girls basketball team put together a timely scoring run in the fourth quarter, led by Jasmine Tabor, which helped them defeat visiting Tolsia 48-43 Wednesday evening.
Neither team could get out of its own way for the majority of the contest, missing point-blank layups and turning the ball over more often than putting it anywhere near the hoop.
Wayne turned the ball over 25 times and shot just 14 of 43 from the floor, while the Rebels turned it over 21 times and three starters spent the majority of the night in foul trouble.
Still, the Pioneers (5-0) battled through the first half and held an eight-point lead over Tolsia (1-3) at the break, 24-16, but the Rebels whittled that deficit to four in the third quarter as the Lady Pioneers (5-0) went the first five minutes in the second half without scoring.
Kierstin Stroud netted the only field goals of the third quarter for Wayne and Jasmine Tabor hit three fouls shots to give the team a little bit of cushion. Tabor finished with a game- and season-high 23 points.
“She’s a special scorer and she just had one of those games where we were able to hit her in certain spots, and she made the most of it,” Wayne coach Wade Williamson said.
The Rebels’ defensive pressure never let up and forced the Pioneers to play the length of the court. That led to turnovers and fast-break chances for the visitors and allowed them back in the game.
Tolsia eventually got within one possession at 31-28 with two minutes gone in the final frame before Julie Boone, who finished with 10 points, fouled out of the contest.
“I thought if we could catch them, I liked our chances in the fourth quarter, but that’s the way it goes,” Tolsia coach Ric Morrone said. “They finished it off.”
After Boone left the floor, Wayne put together an 11-point string, pushing the lead to double digits at 42-28 about halfway through the fourth quarter.
Another Tolsia run had the Rebels within five points with 1:20 left in the contest, but the deficit was just a bit too much to overcome.
“We’ve got to close out games a whole heck of a lot better than we are. We’ve got to make some better decisions going down the stretch,” Williamson said.
Wayne returns to the court Thursday, traveling to Poca. Tolsia’s next scheduled game is Friday at Huntington St. Joe.
TOLSIA 8 8 8 19 — 43: Block 13, Boone 10, Browning 6, Salmons 6, Pollinger 6, Simpkins 2.
WAYNE 15 9 7 17 — 48: Tabor 23, Eves 14, Stroud 4, Brooks 4, Wallace 2, Marshall 1.