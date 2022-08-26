ASHLAND — The 22-8 win Friday over Boyd County wasn’t pretty, but Ashland head coach Chad Tackett was moved to tears in addressing his team in the Tomcats’ locker room at Putnam Stadium.
The show of emotion was met with applause from the players and hugs from Tackett’s assistant coaches as the first-year Ashland coach earned his first win since he was head coach at Fairview and guided the Eagles to a 55-18 win Oct. 13, 2006, against Berea.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Tackett said. “I’ve been on some great teams (at Ashland) and great staffs, and just fortunate to lead these great men.”
Ashland (1-1) overcame a fumble on its opening drive of the game, its first home contest of the season. The Tomcats had marched to the Boyd County 4 yard-line before the Lions jumped on a ball stripped from the arms of Braxton Jennings and recovered by Dakota Thompson.
Still, Tackett said his team did well in overcoming its mistakes.
“Our O-line opened up some gaping holes early on,” Tackett said.
Those holes allowed Ashland to churn out 205 yards rushing, led by quarterback LaBryant Strader, who gained 114 yards on 14 carries for 8.1 yards per touch.
Jennings had the Tomcats’ lone rushing touchdown that broke a scoreless tie at 7:59 of the second quarter.
When Strader had to pass, the offensive line gave him time to do so and the protection led to two touchdown passes.
Tackett praised the effort by his defense, too.
“I thought our outside linebackers played much better this week and our D-line did much better in staying low and playing with leverage, so pretty pleased,” Tackett said.
The Tomcats held Boyd County (1-1) to 198 yards of total offense for the game.
Yet the Lions scored on a 1-yard run by Thompson with 1:11 to play in the second quarter to cut the Ashland lead to 15-8.
After winning the opening coin toss and deferring to the second half, the Lions opened the third quarter with a 13-play drive that put it deep in Ashland territory.
The Tomcats’ defense, though, forced Boyd into a turnover on downs, and the Lions never threatened to score again.
In addition to the one turnover, Ashland was flagged 11 times in the game, which Tackett attributed to the team’s inexperience.
BOYD CO 0 8 0 0 -- 8
ASHLAND 0 15 7 0 -- 22
A – Jennings 9 run (Sexton kick).
A – Houston 73 pass from Strader (Jennings run).
B – Thompson 1 run (Thompson run).
A – Jordan 76 pass from Strader (Sexton kick).
B A
First downs 17 20
Rushes-yards 29-104 34-205
Passes 10-21-0 6-13-0
Passing yards 94 228
Total yards 198 433
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-yards 7-55 11-105
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: (B) Wheeler 14-43, R. Holbrook 7-32, Thompson 8-29; (A) Strader 14-114, Jennings 16-70, Nichols 3-17, Thomas 1-4.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.