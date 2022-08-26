The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — The 22-8 win Friday over Boyd County wasn’t pretty, but Ashland head coach Chad Tackett was moved to tears in addressing his team in the Tomcats’ locker room at Putnam Stadium.

The show of emotion was met with applause from the players and hugs from Tackett’s assistant coaches as the first-year Ashland coach earned his first win since he was head coach at Fairview and guided the Eagles to a 55-18 win Oct. 13, 2006, against Berea.

