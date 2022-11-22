The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221112-hds-Belfry 002.JPG
Buy Now

Ashland’s Terell Jordan runs upfield against Belfry during a game on Friday.

 JARRID McCORMICK | HD Media

ASHLAND -- When Ashland opened the season 1-3, many followers of Tri-State high school football figured the Tomcats were in for a long season.

Chad Tackett, though, disagreed. Promoted to head coach from defensive coordinator after Tony Love stepped down after last season, Tackett faced a tough act to follow. Love went 81-29 in nine seasons and won a Class 3A state championship in 2020.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you