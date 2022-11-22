ASHLAND -- When Ashland opened the season 1-3, many followers of Tri-State high school football figured the Tomcats were in for a long season.
Chad Tackett, though, disagreed. Promoted to head coach from defensive coordinator after Tony Love stepped down after last season, Tackett faced a tough act to follow. Love went 81-29 in nine seasons and won a Class 3A state championship in 2020.
The Tomcats opened the 2022 slate with a 34-7 loss to Class 1A power Raceland, beat arch-rival Boyd County 22-8, then fell 21-14 to George Washington before being routed 49-7 at Wheelersburg.
Tackett and his players, though, remained confident and take a 9-4 record and seven-game win streak into Friday's 7:30 p.m. state semifinal at the Christian Academy of Louisville (14-0).
"We want to be physical and we want to be tough," Tackett said.
Those two qualities aren't the same. Physical play is a tangible trait. Mental toughness, though, had to be developed, especially when two of Ashland's better players, wide receiver/defensive back Aris Pittman and quarterback Bailey Thacker, transferred across the Ohio River to Ironton.
The transfers were a shock. Thacker completed 122 of 181 passes for 1,558 yards and 17 touchdowns, with four interceptions, in 2021. Pittman caught 24 balls for 304 yards and two TDs.
Tackett's first job was to convince the rest of his team it still had plenty of talent to compete. The 1-3 start didn't reinforce that, but the Tomcats weren't deterred. A bevy of young players stepped up, starting with quarterback LaBryant Strader.
Prone to a lack of touch early in the season, Strader developed quickly and has completed 126 of 211 passes for 2,029 yards and 18 touchdowns, with five interceptions. He also has run for 623 yards and six touchdowns on 112 attempts. Sophomore running back Braxton Jennings came on to run for 1,158 yards and 18 touchdowns on 192 carries.
Juniors Brandon Houston (35 receptions for 840 yards and nine touchdowns) and Asher Adkins (36 catches 446 yards and five TDs) supplemented a receiving corps led in experience by senior Terrell Jordan (36 catches, 496 yards, three touchdowns).
Another junior, Sawyer Edens leads Ashland with 106 tackles, seven for losses, and three fumble recoveries. Sophomore Tay Thomas, too, has broken out, carrying 62 times for 440 yards and seven touchdowns to go with two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, 52 tackles, six tackles for losses and one sack defensively.
Tackett said he's excited about Thomas and the rest of his players. Tackett also said he's astonished by how the Tomcats have responded.
"They never lost faith," Tackett said. "They kept practicing and believing."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
