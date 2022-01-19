HUNTINGTON — When Chad Tackett got out of college, he knew that coaching football was exactly what he wanted to do.
And there was one job that he wanted more than any — the Ashland head coaching job.
“Over the years, it was always in the back of my mind and it was a goal that I actually wrote down on paper when I got out of college,” Tackett said. “This was the ultimate dream job for me.”
This week, Tackett’s dream became reality as he agreed to become the new head coach of the Tomcats after serving on the staff for the last 15 years.
So what was it that made Ashland the ultimate for Tackett?
That can be defined in one word.
“Tradition, No. 1,” Tackett said. “When I think of Ashland, I think back to all the great coaches and players — guys like Herb Conley and Vic Marsh and all the players who have come through. I have a book with all the pictures and the teams in the early 1900s — generations of men who have graced this uniform and represented this school.
“You throw in the history of Putnam Stadium on top of that and it’s just tradition. There’s nothing like it. It’s a great honor, but it’s also a great responsibility to uphold that tradition.”
After serving as head coach at Fairview from 2003-06, Tackett took a spot on Leon Hart’s staff with the Tomcats.
Tackett simply never left as the culture, tradition and expectations kept him driving each day as a coach for Ashland through the end of Hart’s tenure and into the Tony Love era.
That tradition and success showed itself in 2020 when Tackett — while coaching his son — helped lead Ashland to the Class 3A championship, which was largely based on his defense that allowed 5.3 points per game.
Love and Tackett grew close during their time together at Ashland, and when Love spoke of stepping aside from the head-coaching spot, the one thing on both his and Tackett’s minds was maintaining the success with the players, to whom both pointed as the focus of the program.
“His first worry was the kids,” Tackett said of his conversation with Love. “He didn’t want any spotlight off of them. That’s the type of person I am and want to be. This is about the kids. He’s been a great example that it’s about the collective unit, and these players are what’s the most important part of our program.”
Tackett’s appointment as Love’s successor keeps that continuity from a team that he feels has a bright future.
Following the 2020 title, the 2021 team took its early lumps as the players learned that tradition and team are first.
As the Tomcats get into off-season conditioning, Tackett feels those lessons will carry the team forward as he takes over.
“We try to impress that on our kids that when they go out there and put that ‘A’ on their chests, they are representing more than themselves,” Tackett said. “They’re representing this community, this school system and that tradition.”