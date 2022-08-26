Ashland head coach Chad Tackett, left, laughs with Cabell Midland head coach Luke Salmons as both take in Marshall spring football practice on Friday afternoon. The coaches took in practice prior to Marshall head coach Charles Huff’s coaches clinic on Friday evening.
Chad Tackett has big shoes to fill as he replaces Tony Love as Ashland’s head football coach in 2022.
Love guided Ashland to the 2020 Class 3A state championship but stepped down following a 7-5 season which ended with a loss to East Carter in the District 7 title game, paving the way for Tackett to take over.
“I’ve just been blessed to be in this seat and have this opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Coach Love and Coach (Leon) Hart,” Tackett said.
Tackett previously served as head coach at Fairview from 2003-06 where he compiled a 29-16 record for the Eagles.
After joining Hart’s staff at Ashland, Tackett became defensive coordinator when Love took over as head coach in 2013.
“I look back at my first opportunity to be a head coach and I wasn’t really ready, wasn’t prepared,” Tackett said. “You get humbled quickly in this profession, so I’ve had the chance to be an assistant for the last 15 years here at Ashland and learn under some great coaches.”
Challenges that face Tackett for the new season are replacing key pieces for the Tomcats on both sides of the ball.
Graduation losses hit hard as the team’s two leading rushers — Vinnie Palladino (1,193 yards, 15 touchdowns) and Brett Mullins each graduated, along with leading receiver Ricky Padron.
In the offseason, former starting quarterback Bailey Thacker also transferred to Ironton.
Tackett also lost three key offensive and defensive linemen in Zane Christian, Jordan Jones and Blake Messer to graduation. Jones was a second-team Associated Press all-state offensive lineman in 2021.
Although Tackett has returning starters in senior Ian Justice and junior Cole Christian that he can rely on to fill spots along the line of scrimmage, how quickly those two units develop for the Tomcats will be a question mark for the team.
Another concern is the sophomores who will pressed into playing time this season at the skill positions. However, Tackett said his sophomores are a talented group and his receiving corps will be among the strongest areas on the team.
Sophomores Ryland Kelley (WR/LB), Braxton Jennings (WR/DB) and LaBryant Strader (QB/LB) will start for the Tomcats, Tackett said.
They’ll get leadership from senior wide receiver/defensive back Terrell Jordan, who started 11 games for Ashland last season. Jordan was the Tomcats’ second leading receiver in yards with 381 on the year with five touchdowns.
“He’s dynamite in a phone booth,” Tackett said.
Tackett said his receiving corps got a boost with the additions of Asher Adkins and Nate Freize from the basketball squad and they’ll provide big targets for Strader.
There is also another weapon that Tackett spoke of on both sides of the ball.
“The guy I’m really excited for everybody to see is (WR/DB) Brandon Houston,” Tackett said. “He’ll be a junior, played JV for us last year, and had a really good year. He’s gotten serious about football this offseason, so I’m expecting big things from him this year.”
Defensively, Ashland will be led by its linebackers, Tackett said.
Senior linebacker Isaiah Ingram has been a team captain through team workouts during the summer, Tackett said, and he led Ashland in tackles with 85, according to team statistics.
Ingram will be joined by juniors Sawyer Edens (MLB) and Jake Sexton (OLB). Edens finished second on the team in tackles with 69, while Sexton tied for third with 54 after moving up from safety last season.
Senior Kahlil Vaughn will lead the Ashland secondary.
