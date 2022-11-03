HUNTINGTON — The death of a Cabell Midland High School football player dampened Huntington High coach Billy Seals’ enthusiasm for football Thursday.
“Thoughts and prayers going out to the family, Cabell Midland High School and the Midland football program,” Seals said Thursday evening after he heard a Knights player was killed on Interstate 64.
Seals said he talked with his team after practice Thursday and reminded them to look out for one another and enjoy spending time together.
“It puts football in perspective,” Seals said.
Still, the Highlanders have a game to play, and what a contest it is. Huntington High (8-1), third in Class AAA in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission rankings, visits No. 2 Hurricane (8-1). The winner likely secures the No. 1 or 2 spot and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs until the state championship game Dec. 3-4 at Wheeling Island Stadium.
Seals said the Redskins remind him a bit of his own team.
“It’s two evenly matched teams,” Seals said. “We have a lot of similarities. Both offenses are very explosive. Both defenses and special teams are playing well. Four or five plays probably will determine the outcome.”
Whether those plays are in the form of turnovers, penalties or missed opportunities is to be seen, but those often are what determines the outcome of nearly equal teams.
Both squads are loaded with talent. Highlanders quarterback Gavin Lochow has thrown for 1,582 yards and 25 touchdowns. Redskins QB Noah Vellaithambi has passed for 1,732 yards and 18 TDs. Each has at his disposal a bevy of talented receivers, as well as quick, hard-running backs.
“I’ll be shocked if this is a 10-7 football game,” Seals said. “In today’s game, the offense has the upperhand. It’s like that in college, pros, high school. I expect both to have good nights.”
That means defense could be the deciding factor.
“We have to tackle,” Seals said. “We have to do a good job getting them on the ground, or at least holding them up until help arrives. I tell our guys the only bad tackle is a missed tackle.”
A potentially key matchup is Highlanders tackle Robby Martin, a junior with at least 19 major college scholarship offers, vs. Hurricane’s Mondrell Dean, who owns 13 offers.
“It depends on where they line up Mondrell, end or linebacker,” Seals said. “He’s a great player. Robby is excited, and Mondrell certainly would push him to be better.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.