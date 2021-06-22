It was a long spring gobbler season — multiple states and multiple weeks in a row had my tongue hanging out.
To be frank, I was tired of traveling and needed a rest. In my tunnel-vision-state of chasing gobblers, fishing season snuck up on me rather quickly.
Here it is in June and I have only floated down the river once this summer and haven’t even started my annual quest of summer walleye fishing.
With my turkey vest and shotguns put away for safekeeping, my mind flipped over quickly to fish and in particular, my favorite fish to pursue.
The quickest way I could think of to jump right in and scratch my fishing itch was to call a dear friend of mine who makes his living pointing anglers to fish in the estuaries off the coast of North Carolina and asked him if I could spend a day chasing fish with him.
His answer sealed the deal and the target species was set on the Carolina Grand Slam — a challenge to catch redfish, speckled trout, and flounder on the same day.
Truth be told, I don’t really care about the slam as much as I care about fishing for redfish.
They simply have my number and they take up a big chunk of my inshore, saltwater fishing memories.
Redfish hold a dear spot in my heart because they remind me of smallmouth bass — my first true love fish and the one that has connected me to my entire life.
Growing up on the banks of a great West Virginia smallmouth river, with family members who loved to fish, smallmouth bass simply reminds me of home. Redfish attack the baits like a smallmouth.
They fight and never give up like smallmouth.
And, often time they hide in wait to ambush their prey in areas like smallmouth bass in the rivers of home.
They both use the current and structures in the water to live, hide, and to grab their next meal.
It may seem odd to compare a freshwater fish that lives in our rivers to a fish that lives in the ocean and backwater creek estuaries.
But I have found that the two species of fish to be very similar and even the fishing tackle I use when fishing for both species is similar.
Although the lures and baits are somewhat different, the method to fish for them is very similar.
The redfish cooperated right on key and we quickly had a large fish or two on our tally sheet.
Next, the speckled trout decided to join in on our fun and two dandy trout were netted in short order.
Per the norm, the flounder are always the hardest to fool into biting. After several attempts, the flounder were acting like always — tight-lipped.
Finally, I dragged a bait along an oyster shell, mud bottom, and was met with a thump at the end of my rod.
A flounder bit hard and easily slid his head into our net and was landed without much effort.
This time of year, my dreams switch from gobbling turkeys to fish that haunt my thoughts — smallmouth bass, brown trout, and redfish.
Until this fall, the turkeys will simply have to wait their turn.