HUNTINGTON -- The Herald-Dispatch All Tri-State girls high school basketball team is so loaded that at least two players who averaged a double-double per game didn't make the 10-member first team.
Coal Grove junior Kaleigh Murphy averaged 11.9 points and 10.6 rebounds, and Symmes Valley freshman Desiree Simpson 13.6 points and 10.3 rebounds, to land on the second unit. Those numbers attest to how talented the first squad is.
Player of the year Dionna Gray, a 5-foot-3 junior guard from Huntington High, leads the first team. Gray, who has at least seven major college scholarship offers, paced the Highlanders to the Class AAAA state championship. She averaged 18 points, six rebounds, eight assists and six steals per game playing a rugged schedule. The MaxPreps player of the year in West Virginia said she is honored with any individual award, but cherishes team accomplishments more.
"I don't care about scoring points," said Gray, daughter of former Marshall University basketball player Chris Gray. "As long as the team wins, that's what's important to me. I'll do whatever it takes for us to win games."
Gray is joined on the team by teammate Imani Hickman and a pair of stars from Class AAAA runner-up Cabell Midland. Hickman, a 6-foot junior, was good for 10 points and 10 rebounds per game. Knights senior forward Autumn Lewis, committed to Alderson Broaddus, averaged 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists per game. Sophomore center Jazmyn Wheeler scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds per contest.
Coal Grove senior Addi Dillow, who signed to play softball at West Virginia State, led the Hornets to the Ohio Valley Conference co-championship and a school-record 22-3 mark. The 5-8 guard earned first-team all-Ohio honors in Division III after averaging 23.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 4.8 steals per contest.
Fellow OVC standout Tomi Hinkle, a 5-7 sophomore guard from Fairland, was a special-mention all-Ohio pick and made The H-D first team after helping the Dragons to a co-title in the league while averaging 15.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.9 steals per game.
Huntington St. Joe junior guard Amya Damon made the first team by scoring 21.4 points, pulling down 9.2 rebounds and making 3.3 steals per game. Wayne senior guard Alana Eves, an Alderson Broaddus signee, also made the first team by averaging a double-double of 17.9 points and 10.5 rebounds.
Rounding out the first team is a pair of Boyd County stars who have signed to play at NCAA Division I schools. Guard Harley Paynter, who signed with Tennessee Tech, averaged 16.5 points and 5.6 rebounds as a Miss Basketball finalist in Kentucky. Teammate Hannah Roberts, signed to South Carolina Upstate, averaged 15 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Huntington High's Lonnie Lucas was tabbed coach of the year after winning his third state title. Lucas edged an impressive field of candidates that included Cabell Midland's Matt Adkins, Chesapeake's Chris Ball, Fairland's Jon Buchanan, Boyd County's Pete Fraley, Rose Hill Christian's Nick Karle, Russell's Mandy Layne, Huntington St. Joe's Shannon Lewis and Coal Grove's Rick Roach.
"It was all them," Lucas said of his players with regard to his winning the honor.
The H-D second team also features tremendous talent. In addition to Murphy and Simpson, it includes Cabell Midland sophomore Jayda Allie; Spring Valley senior Sydney Meredith, signed to Glenville State, and Caroline Asbury, a WVU Tech signee; Huntington High and Potomac State signee Kaiti Swann; Fairland freshman Bree Allen; Chesapeake senior Maddie Ward; Russell senior Aubrey Hill, who signed with Denison University; and sophomore Shaelyn Steele, who owns major college offers.