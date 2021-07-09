HUNTINGTON - Talented Mainland (Fla.) running back Isaiah Gordon had the opportunity to stay in his home state and play for a number of programs, including UCF, which is just about an hour away.
When Gordon made his commitment on Friday, however, it was to a school that was taking him to Marshall - a school far away from the comforts of Florida.
So what was it that caught Gordon's eye and lured him to Huntington?
Perhaps it could be called field vision.
Gordon raved about Marshall head coach Charles Huff, looking at his past success with running backs Saquon Barkley and Najee Harris as examples of what he can do with the Herd.
"One of the most influential details in making my decision was where Coach Huff has come from and what he can do for me, as well as what I can do for him and his program," Gordon said.
Despite having several offers in his home-state, Gordon said Marshall was the school that he and his parents felt the most comfortable with, given the atmosphere surrounding the program on his official visit.
Gordon and his parents each agreed that it felt like home.
"Seeing where Coach Huff has come from and the connections he has really opened their eyes to a lot of things," Gordon said. "The camaraderie the coaches had with the players and among themselves, that was my best option. That's what my parents thought was best as well. We all agreed on Marshall."
The 6-foot, 215-pound talent was listed as an athlete in the recruiting circles because of his abilities on each side of the football.
Gordon said he didn't mind where he played, but he is being brought in as a running back, which he feels is a position in which he brings plenty to the table.
"It doesn't matter to me, really, but I'm being recruiting as a running back," Gordon said. "I'm a down-hill, hard runner. I'm going to get you the yards you need every time."
Gordon's official visit came on the final weekend of June (25-27) - a time when Huff and the Herd staff were in the midst of a recruiting surge in which they landed more than a dozen commitments in a two-week stretch.
One of those commitments was defensive back Dyoni Hill, whom Gordon has been close to for a while. The two just got back from a trip to Texas together recently.
Gordon said those relationships that built helped strengthen his college choice.
"It's extremely important," Gordon said. "Those are the guys I'm going to be surrounded by, going through one of the most important parts of my life."
According to 247Sports, Gordon is a three-star athlete and a top-100 player for the Class of 2022 in Florida, coming in at No. 60 overall in the state.
In addition to the UCF offer, Gordon chose Marshall over Illinois, South Florida, Florida Atlantic and Georgia Southern.
Gordon's commitment brings Marshall's count to 19 commits and places the Herd in the top-50 nationally in both the Rivals and 247Sports class rankings for 2022 (Rivals, No. 26; 247Sports, No. 46).