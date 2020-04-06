HUNTINGTON — For much of his high school sports career, Tanner Holden was known for his football prowess even more than his considerable basketball talent.
The former Wheelersburg High School star was a 6-foot-6 wide receiver who could jump and run with any in football-rich Ohio. He drew an invitation from Ohio State to visit. A plethora of other schools envisioned Holden running route and out-leaping corner backs for big gains.
Holden, though, chose basketball and has garnered national attention. CBS Sports named the Wright State University small forward one of 10 freshmen in the country who exceeded their expectations.
“Tanner Holden stuffed the stat sheet for a Wright State team that won the Horizon League’s regular-season title with a 15-3 record,” CBS’ David Cobb wrote. “The unranked prospect stepped in to a starting role in the season’s second game and averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting an incredibly efficient 61.1 percent from the floor, including 42.4 percent from 3-point range.”
Wright State went 25-7 overall and Holden turned in three double-doubles, including an eye-catching 27-point, 17-rebound performance against Toledo.
“My first year here was eye-opening for me,” Holden said. “To be a true freshman coming into a winning program where I wasn’t supposed to play that much to being an impact player was amazing.”
The son of Marshall Hall of Fame member Rodney Holden, who starred for the Thundering Herd’s Southern Conference champions of the mid-to-late 1980s, Tanner thought for a while he would go to Marshall. He narrowed his choices to the Herd and Winthrop, but when MU pulled its scholarship offer, Wright State swooped in.
Raiders’ coach Scott Nagy no doubt is glad he did.
This has been quite a season for the Holden family. Tanner’s sister Sydney was named River States Conference player of the year and NAIA All-American at the University of Rio Grande.