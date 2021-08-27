The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND, Ky. — Entering the 2021 high school football season with a Class 3A state championship doesn’t put a target on the back of the Ashland Tomcats that isn’t bigger than the one head coach Tony Love said his team always has anyway.

“It’s the same target that’s always on our backs,” said Love whose team is coming off an 11-0 season and a 35-14 win over Elizabethtown at Lexington’s Kroger Field in the Class 3A state title game.

This season, however, Love will be looking to replace running back Keonte Pittman who rushed for 1,557 yards and 24 touchdowns last season, as well as three of the four starters in the Tomcats’ defensive backfield.

“We’re young and we’ll have some inexperience,” Love said. “But that’s one thing that will get fixed as we get the younger kids some game experience on Friday nights.”

Ashland will have many new faces in different places this season beginning with 2020 quarterback Brett Mullins who moved to running back, a position Love said is more natural for the senior. Additionally, Mullins is the only returning starter in the defensive backfield for the Tomcats.

Joining Mullins in the backfield will be Vinny Paladino, also a senior, as sophomore Bailey Thacker will take over at quarterback this season.

On the defensive side of the ball, a trio of juniors will join Mullins in the defensive backfield as Jared Brown, Kahil Vaughn and Terrell Jordan will take starting positions with fellow junior Landon Eden seeing playing time also.

Love said the strength for Ashland will be on the offensive and defensive lines where three returners will take position.

Zane Christian, Jordan Jones, and Blake Messer are all returning seniors with game experience on the offensive line. Christian and Jones also serve as defensive tackles while Messer plays defensive end.

Behind them is senior linebacker Eric Billups who is another key returner for Love and the Tomcats.

“Our guys up front with three returning starters put us in great shape,” Love said.

Ashland’s schedule features some tough games in 2021, including a Sept. 3 date against George Washington — one of West Virginia’s tougher teams, a Sept. 10 road game at Wheelersburg — one of Ohio’s stronger Division V teams — and an Oct. 2 road game at Elizabethtown, whom the Tomcats defeated in the Class 3A Championship last season.

Ashland roster`

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4
No. Name Cl.
1 Tyree Clutters Jr.
2 Terrell Jordan Jr.
3 Jared Brown Jr.
4 Kahlil Vaughn Jr.
5 Vinnie Palladino Sr.
6 Tate Ashby Sr.
7 Aris Pittman So.
8 Brandon Houston So.
9 Alex McCormick Jr.
10 Ricky Padron Sr.
11 Landon Himes Jr.
12 Bailey Thacker So.
13 Brock Kouns Fr.
14 LaBryant Strader Fr.
15 Konner Messer Fr.
16 Landon Eden Jr.
17 Ryland Kelley Fr.
18 Isaiah Lucket Jr.
19 Elijah Brewer So.
20 Bryce Helms Fr.
21 Atayveon Thomas Fr.
22 Austin Nichols So.
24 Josh Johnson Fr.
27 Brett Mullins Sr.
28 Ethan Ratliff Sr.
29 Troy Gardner Jr.
30 Erik Germann Fr.
31 Ethan May Fr.
32 Braxton Jennings Fr.
33 Dominick Owens Fr.
34 Sawyer Edens So.
35 SJ Lycans Sr.
37 DJ Shelton Jr.
44 Jackson Billups Fr.
45 Isaiah Ingram Jr.
49 Eric Billups Sr.
50 Landon Humphreys Sr.
51 Nick Williams Fr.
52 Gavin Stutler So.
53 Eli Alley So.
54 Dillon Sharp Sr.
55 Jordan Jones Sr.
56 Zane Christian Sr.
57 Blake Messer Sr.
58 Cole Christian So.
59 Adam Frame Fr.
60 Owen Morris Fr.
61 Dylan Pierce Jr.
62 Cash Compliment Fr.
63 Ian Justice Jr.
64 RJ Pritchard Sr.
65 Landon Mefford So.
66 Logan Deboard So.
67 Jonathan Tibbs Fr.
68 Nate Mills So.
69 Malachy Ward Fr.
70 Alex Pereira Jr.
71 Javon Revely Jr.
72 Nathan Wardle Sr.
73 Colin Howard Fr.
74 Bryce Bussa So.
75 Mikey Slone Sr.
76 Samual Tibbitts So.
77 Gavyn Blankenship Jr.
78 Hunter Caudill So.
79 Joseph Hicks So.
80 Jake Sexton So.
81 Kiandre Elswick Fr.
83 Brian Church Fr.
84 Trent Robinson Fr.
85 Tucker Rogers So.
87 Kyle Cordial Fr.
88 Keegan Schrode Fr.
89 Landen Deerfield Jr.
93 Jkwon Thomas So.

