ASHLAND, Ky. — Entering the 2021 high school football season with a Class 3A state championship doesn’t put a target on the back of the Ashland Tomcats that isn’t bigger than the one head coach Tony Love said his team always has anyway.
“It’s the same target that’s always on our backs,” said Love whose team is coming off an 11-0 season and a 35-14 win over Elizabethtown at Lexington’s Kroger Field in the Class 3A state title game.
This season, however, Love will be looking to replace running back Keonte Pittman who rushed for 1,557 yards and 24 touchdowns last season, as well as three of the four starters in the Tomcats’ defensive backfield.
“We’re young and we’ll have some inexperience,” Love said. “But that’s one thing that will get fixed as we get the younger kids some game experience on Friday nights.”
Ashland will have many new faces in different places this season beginning with 2020 quarterback Brett Mullins who moved to running back, a position Love said is more natural for the senior. Additionally, Mullins is the only returning starter in the defensive backfield for the Tomcats.
Joining Mullins in the backfield will be Vinny Paladino, also a senior, as sophomore Bailey Thacker will take over at quarterback this season.
On the defensive side of the ball, a trio of juniors will join Mullins in the defensive backfield as Jared Brown, Kahil Vaughn and Terrell Jordan will take starting positions with fellow junior Landon Eden seeing playing time also.
Love said the strength for Ashland will be on the offensive and defensive lines where three returners will take position.
Zane Christian, Jordan Jones, and Blake Messer are all returning seniors with game experience on the offensive line. Christian and Jones also serve as defensive tackles while Messer plays defensive end.
Behind them is senior linebacker Eric Billups who is another key returner for Love and the Tomcats.
“Our guys up front with three returning starters put us in great shape,” Love said.
Ashland’s schedule features some tough games in 2021, including a Sept. 3 date against George Washington — one of West Virginia’s tougher teams, a Sept. 10 road game at Wheelersburg — one of Ohio’s stronger Division V teams — and an Oct. 2 road game at Elizabethtown, whom the Tomcats defeated in the Class 3A Championship last season.
