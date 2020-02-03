HUNTINGTON — Andrew Taylor came into Marshall’s men’s basketball program with high expectations placed on him.
Just how lofty were those expectations? There were those within Marshall’s fan base who dubbed him as the ‘next Jon Elmore’ before he had ever put on a Marshall uniform.
Such expectations bring pressure — pressure which affected Taylor’s game in recent weeks.
After winning Conference USA Freshman of the Week in his first week on the court, Taylor fell victim to a shooting slump that mired him for several games.
When the shots aren’t falling, the tendency is to try and do everything else perfect — the perfect play, the perfect pass — which can often lead to a player going outside themselves.
In recent weeks, Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni tried to simplify things for Taylor.
The only thing he wanted Taylor to do was be the best Andy Taylor that he could be.
Forget the Elmore comparisons or the pressure. For the Herd’s three-guard set to be successful, Taylor needed to be successful.
And the only way to do that was to have him be the best version of himself and play his game.
That game shined through this week when Taylor continued to build confidence that will help the team going forward.
In two games this week, Taylor averaged 19.5 points, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals for the Herd while also connecting from the outside with regularity.
It is an offensive boost that Marshall desperately needed as they went up against smaller up-tempo teams.
Taylor scored 25 points in Saturday’s loss to Florida Atlantic, displaying the touch that he first had when making his initial appearances in a Marshall uniform.
D’Antoni has been looking for a consistent third option and may have found it in Taylor, who took advantage of teams trying to limit the drives of Taevion Kinsey and Jarrod West while also double-teaming Iran Bennett in the post.
That shot-making ability is important for the Herd to be able to perform optimally on offense because Marshall is reliant on consistent shooters.
In his last three games, Taylor has knocked down 11 3-pointers, including five on Saturday. During that span, he has hit 44 percent of his shots from long range.
For a team that is shooting just 29 percent from the outside as a whole so far in 2019-20, Taylor’s contributions are a shot in the right arm.
It is no surprise that in the last three games, Marshall’s offense has averaged 80 points per contest — closer to where D’Antoni wants the offense to be in league play.
As Marshall gets set for the final month of the regular season in Conference USA — one that also includes the league’s Bonus Play format, Taylor’s play will help dictate where the Herd ends up at the end of the conference season.
It is still a lot of pressure to put on a freshman, but that freshman is starting to turn those pressure situations into his time to shine.