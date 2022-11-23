HUNTINGTON — Marshall guard Andrew Taylor isn’t one to look past any opponent.
But when he woke up on Tuesday, he couldn’t help but smile when he saw the next game on Marshall’s schedule.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
HUNTINGTON — Marshall guard Andrew Taylor isn’t one to look past any opponent.
But when he woke up on Tuesday, he couldn’t help but smile when he saw the next game on Marshall’s schedule.
That game is Saturday against Morehead State — the team in which his Marshall career got underway on Dec. 16, 2019.
“Obviously, I was focused on Chicago State (Monday) before looking forward, but I woke up (Tuesday) morning and had that thought that it was the first team I played here at Marshall,” Taylor said. “That’s kind of where it all began.”
Taylor even laughed because he recalled a funny experience just minutes into his first action.
“I remember stepping on the court then and, within the first couple of minutes, I got a cramp in my leg,” Taylor said. “It was so bad. I pushed through, though.”
The cramp was the only negative side to that road contest as Marshall won 89-62. Taylor had 13 points, three assists and three steals while hitting three 3-pointers and showing that he can score at any level.
That 27-point win was the last time that Marshall and Morehead State — a pair of regional rivals separated by an hour of I-64 — met on the basketball court.
That win also is the largest road margin of victory for Marshall in the last decade — barely surviving last week’s 95-69 onslaught over Miami (Ohio) in which Taylor scored 26 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists.
From that first game against Morehead, Taylor has grown into an on-court leader for the Thundering Herd, joining with fellow guard Taevion Kinsey to forge one of the country’s top scoring backcourt duos.
“We both just try to kill it, for real,” Taylor said. “That’s what we’ve got to do. You have to score points to win games and me and Tae can certainly do that. We’ve also got to keep getting the freshmen involved and make it a complete effort.”
Taylor is currently averaging 20.2 points per game for the Herd while adding 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while bringing an attitude and swagger to the team, according to head coach Dan D’Antoni.
“I see a guy who really wants to be as good as he can possibly be,” D’Antoni said. “He works hard in the offseason and he’s as tough as nails. He’s one of the toughest kids and he’s fearless on the court. He’ll drive through a wall, if he can.”
Taylor is looking to bring that toughness to the team on Saturday in a game that boasts of rivalry connections with a little old-home Kentucky flavor.
Marshall and Morehead State tip off at 7 p.m. on Saturday from Cam Henderson Center.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.