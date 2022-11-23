The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221122_hds_mubasketball
Buy Now

20221122_hds_mubasketball

Marshall’s Andrew Taylor (0) moves the ball across the court as the Marshall University men’s basketball team takes on Chicago State on Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall guard Andrew Taylor isn’t one to look past any opponent.

But when he woke up on Tuesday, he couldn’t help but smile when he saw the next game on Marshall’s schedule.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you