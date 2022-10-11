The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Assistant Director of Basketball Operations Ryan Taylor watches a drill as Marshall men’s basketball practice takes place on Oct. 5 at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — There’s a familiar face seen around the sidelines at Cam Henderson Center these days.

Ryan Taylor, who was a standout forward for the Thundering Herd from 2013-17, has returned in the role of assistant director of men’s basketball operations.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

