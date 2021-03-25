HUNTINGTON — When one plays with the cards dealt, sometimes the hand comes up a little short.
The Huntington St. Joe boys basketball team has just three wins in 10 games to start the year and has played each game this year with just six players on the roster, but head coach Ryan Taylor isn't letting that be an excuse.
He's not wondering what he could do with more, rather trying to get the most out of what he has, and is going back to his days at Marshall University and what his former coach told him to turn things around.
"It's like Dan (D'Antoni) would've said when he first came to us, 'We're learning how to win,'" Taylor said.
The former Thundering Herd standout spent three years playing under Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni. In their first season together, they went 11-21 and finished tied for 11th in Conference USA.
In each year that followed, the Herd's record improved, winning 17 games in his junior year and collecting a 20-15 record in the last season of his college career.
It's the kind of trend that Taylor is hoping to start with his team in his second season leading the program.
The Irish finished with an overall record of 10-12 a year ago and were eliminated in the opening round of the Class A Region IV, Section 2 tournament by Van.
After a 3-7 start to this season, Taylor has stressed the importance of focus for his squad in the waning moments of the game. In two of their most recent losses, lapses of focus allowed both Tolsia and Wayne to leave with wins in otherwise hard-fought games.
"We've got to be locked in for 32 minutes, especially with only six players. I think we're right there. It's a learning process. We're playing in tough games and building confidence. We're in these games for the most part. Out of 32 minutes we're playing hard for 25."
Christian Layne and Caden Ehirim might show up on the St. Joe stat sheet more than the other four members on the team, but it doesn't matter how many pieces there are to the puzzle if they're playing together.
"Those are there two biggest guys but they've got other players that can spot up and shoot well too," Wayne head coach Sam Cochenour said after his Pioneers defeated St. Joe by eight Thursday evening.
On that night, valuable minutes from Phillip Ignatias kept them in the game late. Offensive rebounds from Nick Bias gave the Irish extra chances. Spot-up threes from Marshall Reynolds came in big moments in both losses to Wayne County teams.
Tolsia coach Todd Maynard commended Taylor on the effort his team gave when the Rebels came to town earlier this month. Hard work doesn't go unnoticed.
"With just six guys, he's doing a great job. Those kids are playing hard for him," Maynard said.
There are pieces, and there have been flashes of potential for the Irish, it just hasn't translated to a great number of wins. In the meantime, Taylor said he'll keep pushing and encourage the team to give it their all and have fun "learning to win" just as he did years ago.
"It's difficult, yeah, but I tell them to just come in and enjoy playing basketball. You've got to have fun and keep your head up," said Taylor. "It's a tough season, and it got started late but you can't worry about that."
St. Joe is scheduled to return to the court Tuesday, entertaining Beth Haven Christian before making a return trip to Tolsia on Friday.