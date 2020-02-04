HUNTINGTON — Marshall freshman Andrew Taylor was expected to be an impact player as he joined the Thundering Herd after the first of the semester.
Taylor is starting to show exactly how versatile that he can be for the Thundering Herd.
The freshman from Corbin, Kentucky, earned Conference USA’s Freshman of the Week award after having a banner week among the league’s newcomers.
Taylor showed that he can be a four-tool player, averaging 19.5 points, 3.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals as the Marshall split games at FIU and Florida Atlantic.
It is the second time this season that Taylor has earned the league’s Freshman of the Week award.
His best contest came in the Herd’s loss to Florida Atlantic on Saturday when he poured in 25 points, including five 3-pointers, continuing a strong trend of recent play.
In his last three games, Taylor has averaged 18 points per game as he gets back into a rhythm resembling the form that earned him the same honor during his first week of play on Dec. 23.
For the season, Taylor is averaging 10.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.4 steals per game.
Marshall (10-13 overall, 4-6 C-USA) returns to action at 7 p.m. on Thursday with a contest against Southern Miss (7-16, 3-7) at Cam Henderson Center.