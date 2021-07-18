CHARLESTON — Some of the greater basketball players in history have worn jersey No. 23.
Michael Jordan and Lebron James immediately come to mind, but others such as Marcus Camby, Draymond Green, Calvin Murphy, Lou Hudson, Jeff Mullins and Wayman Tisdale also have sported the number so many kids today cherish.
Team 23, which is scheduled to face Marshall University alumni-based Herd That at 7 p.m. Monday in The Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, doesn’t feature a player of the caliber of those standouts, but does bring considerable talent to the court. Raphael Putney, a 6-foot-10 center who played college ball at Massachusetts, led Team 23 with 19 points Saturday.
Walt Lemon, a former New Orleans Pelican and Chicago Bull who played at Bradley University, scored 12. Eric Griffin, a 6-9 forward who played in the NBA for Miami, Dallas, Detroit and Utah, led Team 23 with five rebounds. Daniel Ochefu, a former Washington Wizards player, led Team 23 in blocked shots. Ochefu was a member of Villanova’s 2016 national championship team.
Team 23 also features Marc Hughes, the winningest coach in TBT history. Hughes led Overseas Elite to the TBT final four each of the last three seasons and won it all in 2018. Hughes also coached the Toronto Raptors’ G-League team to a championship in 2017.
Team 23 is tall. Ochefu is 6-11. Asauhn Dixon-Tatum is a 7-footer from Auburn. Charles Mitchell of Georgia Tech is 6-8. Whether those big men can keep up with Herd That’s fast-paced style likely will help determine the outcome.