WAYNE — There are a variety of factors that play into completing a spring sports schedule, and for some high school teams, it’s crunch time as they fight to get games in.
It’s a combination of weather and COVID-19 this year that has caused some games scheduled earlier this season to be cancelled entirely or postponed to a later date.
It’s now the “later dates” and teams are finding themselves playing anywhere from four to six games in a week’s time as they near the end of their regular-season schedules.
Take the Chapmanville and Wayne baseball teams, for example. When the two schools met on the diamond Friday evening, it was the fourth game in five days for the Pioneers and the third day in a row Chapmanville had played.
“It’s been a tough stretch,” Tigers coach Josh Rakes said. “Not unlike everybody else we had a lot of cancellations, we’ve actually had weeks with six games scheduled or five games scheduled and had another rainout this week but we played five last week and four this week and four next to finish it up.”
While his squad has won nine of the last 11 it has played, Rakes said playing so many games close to one another has a tendency to stretch the roster thin.
“It’s challenging, and really what it does is it stresses your arms,” Rakes said. “There’s a lot of times where we might max a guy out at 100 pitches or so and don’t really want to bring him back on three days rest.”
But the reality of it is they might have to do so. The Tigers have three pitchers they’d consider starters, but in some instances relief pitchers have logged more innings than those guys due to fatigue and other factors.
For Wayne, Brayden Jackson got the start on the mound against Chapmanville and pitched a strong first two innings before the Tigers ran him for seven runs in the third inning.
That had less to do with a talent gap than it did with the fact that he had caught the previous three games for the Pioneers this week and was asked to pitch in place of others who were unable to play.
“Our starting pitcher tonight was our catcher,” Wayne coach Adam Adkins said. “So he’s got three games already catching behind the plate and we needed him to step on the mound and throw a big game for us.
“He’s a 17-year-old kid, I mean, we played four games last week and he caught all of those, too. You put a kid back there you can depend on in a big game and you’ll see some fatigue kick in.”
Including games that were scheduled for Saturday, April 30, many local teams have at least four games on their slates, including Logan with six, Huntington and Tolsia with five games each and Cabell Midland, Spring Valley, Wayne and Chapmanville each have four scheduled for the last week of the regular season.