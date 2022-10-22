ONA — Matt Adkins left Randy Templeton one of the more challenging schedules in the state, but also the team to handle it.
Templeton was named girls basketball coach at Cabell Midland High School last week, replacing Adkins, who resigned to become the director of special education for Cabell County Schools.
Templeton has been Adkins' assistant the last 13 seasons.
"I think we have two of the best players in the state in Jayda Allie and Jazmyn Wheeler," Adkins said. "We also have Sophi Aldridge and Josie Graves. Those are four really good players. Now, we need to find a fifth."
Those stars return from last season's state semifinalist that went 18-6. Wheeler, committed to Ohio Dominican University, averaged 13.8 points and 10 rebounds, while Allie produced 15.6 points, 4.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game. Aldridge averaged 8.5 points and 4.4 rebounds, while Grave contributed 3.0 points and 4.3 rebounds a game.
"We have good girls coming back," Templeton said. "We had a meeting to see who is coming out and we had 22 girls there, some who we've had before but didn't play last year because of COVID and such."
Templeton will need all that talent. Cabell Midland plays strong teams in a tournament in Washington, D.C. The Knights also play tough Ohio squads in Dublin Coffman, Columbus Hartley and Canton GlenOak; traditional West Virginia powers Wheeling Park, Buckhannon-Upshur, Morgantown and Huntington St. Joe; and Kentucky state title contender Ashland. In addition, the Mountain State Athletic Conference features vaunted teams in two-time defending state champion Huntington High, talent-laden Spring Valley and George Washington, South Charleston, St. Albans and others.
Even the Knights' scrimmages are tough, with Ohio squads Vinton County and Fairland.
"We have a stretch where we play GW, Huntington High, Wheeling Park and Morgantown in the same week," Templeton said.
Adkins said Templeton is up to the task.
"Nobody deserves the job more than Randy," Adkins said. "He's respected by the community and the girls. We coached together 13 years, and he'll do a great job."
Adkins said leaving coaching was a difficult decision.
"It's hard to leave, but it makes it easier with Randy getting the job. I'm happy for him and our players."
Templeton, a 1982 graduate of Milton High, has been head coach of AAU girls and boys teams, but is taking on the top position at a high school for the first time. He said Corey Woomer will remain as an assistant and another will be hired.
"I hated to see Matt go," Templeton said. "I'm really happy for him, and I'm honored to coach this team and to have coached with Matt."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
