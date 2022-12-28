HUNTINGTON — Thursday is a day of many firsts for Marshall athletics as both the men’s and women’s basketball teams play their first league games as members of the Sun Belt Conference.
The change, of course, comes with a learning curve, women’s head coach Tony Kemper said, noting the contrast in how fast some of the teams are playing the game across the league.
“The teams are playing a little bit quicker than they did in Conference USA,” Kemper said of the SBC women’s basketball teams. “That’s a good women’s basketball league that we left, but I think there are more teams that are playing a style that doesn’t match ours.”
His preferred style? A stingy half-court defense and converting on opportunistic transition opportunities. And although he’s only watched the new league opponents on film, other teams are seemingly taking a different approach.
“That’s always a basketball thing, the war of tempo. Who wins that?” Kemper asked. “There’s more teams that are going to try and speed us up. We’re a half-court defensive team. We typically find really opportunistic transitions, but we don’t play the game at break-neck pace.”
One thing this Marshall squad does do, however, is fight. Just ask senior Kendall Miller.
“We are fighters for 40 minutes,” the senior transfer from Akron said. “St. Bonaventure, Chattanooga, those weren’t necessarily clean games but we fought and that’s how we got those wins. I think that will be a very resourceful characteristic in conference play.”
The Herd won four of its last five non-conference games. The only loss in that stretch was a midday road contest at South Florida on Dec. 14. Sitting at 7-4 overall and having won their last two, Kemper likes where his team stands at the midpoint of the season.
“I think that we’ve put ourselves in a good position to do something that’s difficult to do, which is go on the road twice and play well,” Kemper said. “That’s what we’ve got to find a way to do, and it starts in Mobile on Thursday.”
Marshall has come up short in its only two true road games this season, the season opener at Purdue and the loss to USF. It played three neutral-site games at a tournament in Savannah, Georgia, where it won two games out of three.
South Alabama enters Thursday’s conference opener with a 4-7 record under 10th-year head coach Terry Fowler. It will mark the first ever meeting between the two schools in women’s basketball.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
