HUNTINGTON — Ten local Ohio high school football teams made the playoffs and six earned home games in the first round.
Official matchups won’t be available until Sunday afternoon, but unofficial tabulations by Buckeye State prep football expert Joe Eitel show the following projections, with dates and times to be determined:
In Division V, Region 19, No. 16 Minford (6-4) at No. 1 Ironton (10-0); No. 10 West Muskingum (8-2) at No. 7 Fairland (7-3); No. 11 Heath (6-4) at No. 6 Wheelersburg (7-3); No. 9 Portsmouth (6-4) at No. 8 Belmont Union Local (5-4); and No. 15 Meigs (6-4) at No. 2 Harvest Prep (10-0).
In Division VI, Region 23, the matchups feature No. 12 Malvern (8-2) at No. 5 Coal Grove (6-4); and No. 10 Rock Hill (5-5) at No. 7 Loudonville (6-4). In Division IV, Region 15, No. 12 Newark Licking Valley (5-5) visits No. 5 Gallia Academy (8-2). In Division VII, Region 27, No. 9 Portsmouth Notre Dame (5-5) makes the short trek to No. 8 Green (6-4); No. 11 South Gallia (4-6) goes to No. 6 Sciotoville East (5-5), marking the third time this season the teams will have played. South Gallia won both regular-season contests.
ASHLAND 34, GREENUP COUNTY 21: The Tomcats (6-4) beat the Musketeers Friday in Lloyd, Kentucky, to secure a Class AAA, District 7 championship.
Ashland scored two touchdowns in 39 seconds and another on a 54-second drive as LaBryant Strader completed 12 of 15 passes for 164 yards. He also carried 12 times for 81 yards. Braxton Jennings rushed for 106 yards and three touchdowns on 17 attempts. For Greenup County (6-3), Tyler Sammons carried 23 times for 178 yards and three TDs.
BOYD COUNTY 14, ROWAN COUNTY 7: Malachi Wheeler ran 2 yards for a touchdown in overtime as the Lions (7-3) won a district title in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
Zach Menard threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Louis Hayes, and West Maxey kicked the extra point, on the first play of the second quarter to give Rowan County (4-5) a 7-0 lead. Boyd County tied it 2:02 before halftime when Rhett Holbrook passed 5 yards to Trey Holbrook for a touchdown and Cole Thompson booted the point after. Rhett Holbrook completed 11 of 24 passes for 165 yards.
RACELAND 38, PAINTSVILLE 14: The host Rams built a 10-0 lead, then scored 14 points in a 10-second span to defeat the Tigers in the Class A, District 6 championship game. Logan Lundy completed 9 of 16 passes for 155 yards and Conner Hughes scored three touchdowns to send Raceland into a matchup with Nicholas County in the opening round of the playoffs in two weeks. Paintsville plays host to Bracken County that same weekend.
RUSSELL 16, EAST CARTER 7: The Red Devils (1-8) broke a nine-game losing streak dating to 2021 with a triumph over the Raiders (5-4) at Henry R. Evans Stadium in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Andre Richardson-Crews ran for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Nathan Totten kicked a 22-yard field goal.
GALLIA ACADEMY 53, SOUTH POINT 11: The Blue Devils (8-2) outgained the Pointers 377-124 to win in Gallipolis, Ohio. Hudson Shamblin scored three touchdowns and surpassed the 1,000-mark rushing for the season. Brody Fellure completed 5 of 6 passes for 132 yards and ran for 110 yards on 13 carries. Jordan Ermalovich connected on 12 of 21 passes for 74 yards for South Point (3-7).
PORTSMOUTH WEST 14, WHEELERSBURG 7: The Senators (9-1) scored on a Hail Mary touchdown pass on the last play of the first half, then on a run by Ryan Sissel in the second half to win the Southern Ohio Conference championship in West Portsmouth, Ohio. Sissel carried 26 times for 172 yards.
ROBERT C. BYRD 19, POINT PLEASANT 16: Nick George completed 20 of 31 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns to help the Eagles (3-5) edge the Big Blacks (4-4) in Clarksburg, West Virginia. Byrd led 19-6 and held on. Evan Roach carried 23 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns for Point Pleasant. Brady Bowen added 111 yards on 12 attempts.
TRIMBLE 56, SOUTH GALLIA 14: The Tomcats (3-7) held the Rebels (4-6) to 169 total yards in a victory in Mercerville, Ohio. Xavier Cunningham carried seven times for 66 yards to lead Trimble.
MEIGS 34, SOUTH GALLIA 14: The Marauders (6-4) clinched their first playoff berth since 1998 by beating the Spartans (5-5) in Albany, Ohio. Meigs held Alexander to minus-2 yards rushing and gained 334 of its 458 yards on the ground. Conlee Burnam surpassed 1,000 yards rushing for the season and gained 146 yards on 14 carries. Griffin Cleland was 7 for 18 passing for 124 yards.
WAHAMA 62, CALHOUN COUNTY 6: The White Falcons (9-0) gained 522 yards in a rout of the Red Devils (1-7) in Mount Zion, West Virginia.
Cross country
KENTUCKY REGIONALS: Boyd County’s Mason Newsome won the boys race Friday at the Class AA, Region 6 meet in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Newsome ran 16:41.05 to finish ahead of Mason County’s Dashawn Overly, who was second in 17:24.23.
Boyd County won with 34 points. Mason County was second with 66, followed by East Carter with 81, Ashland 96, Russell 100, Rowan County 138 and Greenup County 162. The top four teams advance to the state meet this week.
Mason County won the girls championship with 36 points. Boyd County was second with 65, one point ahead of Russell. Ashland was fourth with 95 points to claim the final spot in the state meet. Rowan County was fifth with 111, followed by East Carter with 162 and Greenup County 208.
Mason County’s Paige Decker won the girls race in 19:02.06 to top runner-up Austin Egleston of Rowan County’s run of 19:24.77.