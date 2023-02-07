IRONTON — Maybe the basketball nets in the Conley Center are made from Terry cloth.
Shaun Terry scored 26 points, 19 during an astonishing stretch in the second half, to rally Ironton (13-6) to a 68-61 victory over Symmes Valley (5-13) Tuesday night. From 2:38 in the third quarter through 5:13 of the fourth, the sophomore guard made seven consecutive shots. Five were 3-pointers.
Symmes Valley coach Alvin Carpenter, whose grandson Tayden Carpenter scored six points for the Fighting Tigers, said Terry was the key to the game.
“We’ve had six or seven games like that where for a few minutes one kid has gotten hot and taken over,” coach Carpenter said. “That’s how it was tonight.”
The Vikings gave Ironton a tougher game than many expected. The contest was tied 53-53 after Ethan Smith’s 3-pointer for Symmes Valley with 6:50 remaining.
Terry swished a shot from beyond the arc with 6:15 left to give the Tigers a 56-53 lead they never abdicated.
Ironton pushed the lead to nine late before settling for the seven-point triumph on Senior Night.
“It was very, very disappointing,” Tigers coach Chris Barnes said. “Any time you have festivities, it seems like you’re not very focused. You can’t take anyone lightly. That’s a very disappointing effort on all of us, including me. We’re going to fix that tomorrow. We won’t win another game the rest of the year if we show that kind of effort.”
The teams were even, or close to it, most of the way. The score was 19-19 after one quarter and 34-34 at halftime. The Vikings led 47-46 at the end of the third period and it was that close only because of a Terry 3-pointer with one-tenth of a second left.
Ironton took advantage of second-chance points, outrebounding Symmes Valley 35-25.
Ethan Smith led the Vikings with 20 points. Barnes wasn’t surprised by that. Aydan Taylor’s 12 points, though, shocked the Tigers coach. The junior guard made 4 of 5 attempts from 3-point range.
Barnes asked coach Carpenter, “Where did No. 5 come from?” Carpenter, tongue in cheek, responded, “We sneaked him in from New Boston.”
Both coaches laughed. Barnes, though, was astounded by the youngster’s performance.
“I’d never even seen him in the box score,” Barnes said of Taylor. “They said he hadn’t made a 3 all year.”
Braden Schreck scored 15 points and tied teammate Ethan White with a game-high eight rebounds for Ironton. Landen Wilson scored 12 points.
Both teams are on the road at 7:30 p.m Friday, the Tigers at Portsmouth, Symmes Valley at South Gallia.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.