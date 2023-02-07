The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — Maybe the basketball nets in the Conley Center are made from Terry cloth.

Shaun Terry scored 26 points, 19 during an astonishing stretch in the second half, to rally Ironton (13-6) to a 68-61 victory over Symmes Valley (5-13) Tuesday night. From 2:38 in the third quarter through 5:13 of the fourth, the sophomore guard made seven consecutive shots. Five were 3-pointers.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

