CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The second time felt just like the first.
Chris Barnes’ Ironton boys basketball team earned a regular season sweep of Chesapeake with a 52-50 victory Tuesday night and used nearly the same strategy on the road as it did to defeat the Panthers at home earlier this season.
Ironton (11-5) won the first matchup, 52-49, on Jan. 24, eliminating a deficit in the final minute to earn a victory, and in a near mirror image of that performance, did the same at the Panthers (7-12) place Tuesday evening.
“A one-point difference in the game, but the exact same story line,” Barnes said. “They slow it down and put us to sleep in the first quarter, and we pretty much had to play helter-skelter for the next three to speed the game up.”
The Panthers extended a two-point halftime lead to five points by the end of the third quarter, 43-38, but Ironton used a small run at the start of the fourth to trim the lead down, and Shaun Terry tied the game at 46-46 with his fourth 3-pointer of the night with 5:15 remaining.
The hectic pace finally got to Chesapeake, which turned the ball over seven times in the fourth quarter alone, most of which were a result of defensive pressure.
That defense is something Ironton has relied on in several close contests this season, Barnes said, and it was a big reason why Tuesday’s contest went down as a win, not a loss.
“Four of our five losses have gone to the wire and six of our wins have gone like that,” Barnes said. “They’re used to playing like that and they don’t quit. ... Our defense won it tonight, and that was our best team effort of the year.”
Ethan White came up with two key blocks that each led to Tiger buckets and he also secured the final rebound of the night to preserve a two-point lead off a missed 3-point attempt by Chesapeake.
The Fighting Tigers weathered the storm in the first quarter, trailing 11-7 after eight minutes despite limited possessions when Chesapeake attempted to slow the game down to its pace.
Terry scored all seven of those points in the opening frame and added eight in the second quarter to help the visitors to a 25-23 halftime lead, but after the intermission, the Panthers’ Dannie Maynard scored nine points as part of a 13-0 run to give Chesapeake a double-digit advantage as Ironton went more than four minutes before taking the lid off the basket in the second half.
The Tigers’ largest lead in the win was three points, but they made key free throw attempts down the stretch to help secure the victory, connecting on 7 of 11 tries from the stripe in the fourth quarter — more than they had made in the first three quarters combined (six).
Terry led all scorers with 25 points for Ironton and Braden Schreck added 13 points and five rebounds in the win. For Chesapeake, Maynard scored a team-high 21 points and Jacob Skeens finished a rebound shy of a double-double with 11 points and nine boards.
IRONTON 7 18 13 14 — 52: Terry 25, Shreck 13, Wilson 7, Roach 4, Cotton 3
